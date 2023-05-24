प्लेऑफ में खेली हर डॉट गेंद पर 500 पेड़ लगाएगा BCCI, फैंस ने की तारीफ

RCB की 'Go Green' पहल
The BCCI will be planting 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Ac3xVog3UH— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 23, 2023
84 Dot balls in Qualifier 1.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2023
BCCI will plant 42,000 trees as a part of the new initiative, this will continue through the knock outs of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/ceEMZGDBsB
BCCI planting a tree for every dot ball.
[2 years later]— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 24, 2023
Govt plans to release 5 cheetahs in the Rohit Sharma national park.
Every time there's a dot ball pic.twitter.com/uRDvG4B9lX
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 23, 2023
BCCI To Plant 500 Trees For Each Dot Ball In Playoff Matches.
Good Initiative pic.twitter.com/wT3GzvDaiV— The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 24, 2023
We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls.
दरअसल इस बात का अंदाजा तब लगा जब टीवी और मोबाइल में मैच देखते वक्त डॉट गेंद पर शून्य नहीं बल्कि एक पेड़ के निशान की तस्वीर दिखाई दे रही थी। इसके बाद ट्विटर पर जल्द ही इसका कारण पता चल गया। इस कदम के लिए फैंस ने भी बोर्ड की सराहना की।
Who says T20 is a batter’s game? Bowlers’ it’s all in your hands #TATAIPLGreenDots— Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 24, 2023