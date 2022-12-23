IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: हैरी ब्रूक को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने 13.25 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा

--2 करोड़ में केन विलियमसन को गुजरात टाइटंस ने खरीदाइ ।ससे पहले केन विलियमसन हैदराबाद के कप्तान थे और वह पिछले सत्र में 16 करोड़ के खिलाड़ी थे।
---हैरी ब्रूक को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने 13.25 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा। 1.5 करोड़ के बेस प्राइस वाले इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज के लिए राजस्थान और बैंगलोर ने जंग छेड़ दी लेकिन अंत में यह बल्लेबाज हैदराबाद के पाले में गया।
मयंक अग्रवाल को उनकी बेस प्राइस 2 करोड़ से कहीं ज्यादा राशि देकर हैदराबाद ने अपने पाले में किया। उन्हें 8.25 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगें।