IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live: हैरी ब्रूक को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने 13.25 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा

शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2022 (14:34 IST)
करीब 87 स्थान भरने के लिए कोच्चि में 405 खिलाड़ियों की बोली लगनी शुरु हो गई है। ज्यादातर टीमों को ऑलराउंडर की जरुरत है लेकिन काफी कुछ इस पर निर्भर करेगा कि उनके पास शेष बची राशि कितनी है। जहां हैदराबाद के पास सर्वाधिक राशि है वहीं कोलकाता के पास सबसे कम राशि है।
--2 करोड़ में केन विलियमसन को गुजरात टाइटंस ने खरीदाइ ।ससे पहले केन विलियमसन हैदराबाद के कप्तान थे और वह पिछले सत्र में 16 करोड़ के खिलाड़ी थे।

---हैरी ब्रूक को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने 13.25 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा। 1.5 करोड़ के बेस प्राइस वाले इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज के लिए राजस्थान और बैंगलोर ने जंग छेड़ दी लेकिन अंत में यह बल्लेबाज हैदराबाद के पाले में गया।

--मयंक अग्रवाल को उनकी बेस प्राइस 2 करोड़ से कहीं ज्यादा राशि देकर हैदराबाद ने अपने पाले में किया। उन्हें 8.25 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगें।

--चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने अजिंक्य रहाणे को बेहद ही सस्ते दाम 50 लाख में खरीद लिया।

अगला लेख

IPL 2023 Mini Auction से पहले जानिए हर फ्रैंचाइजी के पास कितनी है रकम और कितने हैं खिलाड़ी

