मुंबई ने हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी चुनी (Video)

रविवार, 21 मई 2023 (15:05 IST)
मुंबई इंडियन्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर अपने घरेलू मैदान वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। प्लेऑफ में जगह बनाने के लिए मुंबई इंडियन्स को हर हाल में यह मैच जीतना है और फिर प्रार्थना करनी है रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर अगले मैच में गुजरात टाइटंस से हार जाए।मुंबई ने रितिक शौकीन की जगह कुमार कार्तिकेय को मौका दिया है जबकि सनराइजर्स की टीम में उमरान मलिक की वापसी हुई है।

मुंबई इंडियंस : रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), इशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), कैमरन ग्रीन, सूर्यकुमार यादव, नेहाल वढेरा, , टिम डेविड, जेसन बेहरनडॉर्फ़, पीयूष चावला, क्रिस जॉर्डन, कुमार कार्तिकेय, आकाश मधवाल

इंपैक्ट सब विकल्प : रमनदीप सिंह, विष्णु विनोद, तिलक वर्मा, ट्रिस्टन स्टब्स, संदीप वॉरियर
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद : मयंक अग्रवाल, विव्रांत शर्मा, एडन मारक्रम (कप्तान), हेनरिक क्लासेन (विकेटकीपर), हैरी ब्रूक, ग्लेन फ़िलिप्स, मयंक डागर, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, नीतीश रेड्डी, सनवीर सिंह, उमरान मलिक

इंपैक्ट सब विकल्प : राहुल त्रिपाठी, अब्दुल समद, कार्तिक त्यागी, अकील हुसैन, मयंक मार्कंडेय

