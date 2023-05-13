मैदानी अंपायर के नो बॉल को पलटा तो तीसरे अंपायर के खिलाफ भड़के फैंस

On field umpire called it No Ball— All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 13, 2023
But Third Umpire over turned it and said Fair Delivery
Clueless umpire in IPL 2023 continues
kohli kohli kohli chants in hyderabad
— Troll RCB Haters (@_TrollRCBHaters) May 13, 2023इस कमर से ऊँची डिलीवरी को शुरू में No Ball दिया गया था, लेकिन लखनऊ के कप्तान क्रुणाल पांड्या के द्वारा DRS लिए जाने के बाद टीवी अंपायर ने फैंसला पलट दिया गया और उस बॉल को फेयर डिलीवरी करार दिया गया। टीवी अंपायर का मानना है कि बल्लेबाज थोड़ा झुका हुआ है और इस प्रकार, इसे उचित डिलीवरी दी गई।
Third Umpire Yeshwant Barde has been horrible.
If the first was a legal delivery as batsmen slightly crouched, the second one is illegal as batsmen jumped. Double standards by the 3rd Umpire.
The standard of Indian umpires definitely needs to improve.
#SRHvLSG #IPL2023
— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 13, 2023
18.3 -The batsman is CROUCHING, it's a fair delivery
19.2 -The batsman is JUMPING, it's a fair delivery
मैच को कुछ मिनटों के लिए रोकना पड़ा था क्योंकि वहां किसी प्रकार की अराजकता पैदा हो गई थी।हेनरिक क्लासेन ने 29 गेंदों पर 47 रनों की पारी खेली। और अब्दुल समद 25 गेंदों में 37 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।
This 3rd Umpire