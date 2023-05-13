मैदानी अंपायर के नो बॉल को पलटा तो तीसरे अंपायर के खिलाफ भड़के फैंस

Select Your Language

शनिवार, 13 मई 2023 (17:51 IST)
राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम हैदराबाद में Lucknow Super Giants और Sunrisers Hyderabad के बीच IPL का 58वां मैच खेला जा रहा है। सनराइजर्स ने यहां टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया और 6 विकेट खोकर लखनऊ के सामने 183 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा लेकिन मैच के बीच में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिस से मैच को कुछ देर के लिए रोकना पड़ा। दरअसल मामला है 19वे ओवर की तीसरी बॉल का जहाँ Sunrisers के खिलाडी Avesh Khan ने फुल टॉस बीमर के लिए गेंद डाली जो अब्दुल समद की कोहनी के स्तर पर थी।
इस कमर से ऊँची डिलीवरी को शुरू में No Ball दिया गया था, लेकिन लखनऊ के कप्तान क्रुणाल पांड्या के द्वारा DRS लिए जाने के बाद टीवी अंपायर ने फैंसला पलट दिया गया और उस बॉल को फेयर डिलीवरी करार दिया गया। टीवी अंपायर का मानना ​​है कि बल्लेबाज थोड़ा झुका हुआ है और इस प्रकार, इसे उचित डिलीवरी दी गई।
Abdul Samad औरHeinrich Klaasen दोनों खिलाडी अंपायर के फैसले से निराश थे और हैदराबाद की भीड़ भी।

मैच को कुछ मिनटों के लिए रोकना पड़ा था क्योंकि वहां किसी प्रकार की अराजकता पैदा हो गई थी।हेनरिक क्लासेन ने 29 गेंदों पर 47 रनों की पारी खेली। और अब्दुल समद 25 गेंदों में 37 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।

