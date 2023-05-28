Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

GTvsCSK के बीच IPL Final मैच जरूर होगा, आज नहीं तो कल, जानिए कैसे

रविवार, 28 मई 2023 (20:24 IST)
Rain बारिश के कारण Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और Gujarat Titans गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच Indian Premiere League इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग फाइनल के टॉस में विलंब हो गया। टॉस से आधा घंटा पहले बारिश शुरू हो गई। मैदानकर्मियों ने तुरंत पिच पर दो अलग अलग कवर डाले । इसके अलावा तेज गेंदबाजों के रनअप पर भी कवर डाले गए ।इसके बाद बारिश तेज हो गई और बिजली भी कड़कने लगी जिससे मैदान पर भारी तादाद में जमा दर्शक कवर तलाशते नजर आये। मुख्य पिच के पास जहां कवर नहीं डला था, वहां पानी जमा हो गया।

अगर स्थानीय समयानुसार 12 बजकर 56 मिनट तक पांच ओवर का मैच भी संभव नहीं हुआ तो फाइनल कल खेला जा सकता है।अगर मैच नौ बजकर 40 मिनट पर भी शुरू होता है तो पूरा खेला जायेगा।नियमों के अनुसार आईपीएल फाइनल में बारिश आती है तो मैच अगले दिन खेला जा सकता है । रिजर्व दिन पर भी बारिश आती है और खेल नहीं हो सकता है तो लीग चरण में शीर्ष रहने वाली टीम विजयी होगी । गत चैम्पियन गुजरात टाइटंस लीग चरण में शीर्ष पर थी।(भाषा)

