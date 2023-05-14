Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

बैंगलोर ने टॉस जीतकर राजस्थान के खिलाफ चुनी बल्लेबाजी (Video)

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
रविवार, 14 मई 2023 (15:15 IST)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ एक अहम टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी चुनी है। गौरतलब है कि दोनों ही टीमों के लिए यह मैच करो या मरो का साबित हो सकता है क्योंकि दोनों ही टीमें प्लेऑफ में जाने के लिए संघर्षरत है।आरसीबी ने दो बदलाव करते हुए जोश हेजलवुड की जगह वेन पार्नेल जबकि वानिंदु हसरंगा की जगह माइकल ब्रेसवेल को मौका दिया है।रॉयल्स ने एक बदलाव करते हुए ट्रेंट बोल्ट की जगह एडम जंपा को एकादश में शामिल किया है। राजस्थान: यशस्वी जायसवाल, जॉस बटलर, संजू सैमसन, जो रूट, ध्रुव जुरेल, शिमरॉन हेटमायर, रवि अश्विन, ऐडम ज़ैम्पा, संदीप शर्मा, के एम आसिफ़, युज़वेंद्र चहल

बेंगलुरु : विराट कोहली, फ़ाफ़ डुप्लेसी (कप्तान), महिपाल लोमरोर, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल,अनुज रावत, दिनेश कार्तिक (विकेटकीपर), हर्षल पटेल, माइकल ब्रेसवेल, विजय कुमार वैशाख, वेन पार्नेंल, मोहम्मद सिराज

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

प्लेऑफ की संभावना मजबूत करने उतरेगा चेन्नई, कोलकाता के लिए करो या मरो मैच

प्रचलित

webdunia

IPL 2023 का आया पूरा शेड्यूल, इन दो टीमों के बीच होगा पहला मुकाबला

webdunia

धोनी और साक्षी की प्रेम कहानी की अनकही बातें

webdunia

विराट कोहली के बारे में जानिए 10 रोचक बातें

webdunia

रावण रचित शिव तांडव स्तोत्र

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos