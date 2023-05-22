Select Your Language

शतकवीर शुभमन गिल की बहन को मिली गालियां, मृत्यू की हुई कामना

सोमवार, 22 मई 2023 (13:30 IST)
गुजरात टाइटंस की ओर से शानदार शतक लगाने वाले शुभमन गिल जिन्होंने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ बड़े लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए टीम को जीत दिला दी उन्हें चारों ओर से प्रशंसा तो मिल ही रही है लेकिन कुछ लोग इनके शतक से खासे नाराज है।

शभुमन गिल ने 200 की शानदार स्ट्राइक रेट के साथ 52 गेंदो में 102 नाबाद रन बनाए। इसमें 5 चौके और 8 छक्के शामिल थे।

इन लोगों की नाराजगी इतनी है कि यह गुजरात टाइटंस के सलामी बल्लेबाज की बहन को गालियां दे रहे हैं और शुभमन गिल की मृत्यू की कामना भी कर रहे हैं। दरअसल गुजरात टाइटंस यह मैच हार भी जाती तब भी प्लेऑफ के लिए टीम क्वालिफाय कर जाती लेकिन रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के लिए यह मैच जीतना बहुत जूरूरी था। 6 विकेट की हार से रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर आईपीएल 2023 से बाहर हो गई है।

संभवत यह फैंस जो शुभमन गिल की मृत्यू की कामना कर रहे हैं और उनकी बहन को गालियां दे रहे हैं रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के ऐसे फैंन है जो अपनी मर्यादा भूल गए हैं। क्रिकेट फैंस के इस तरह से पेश आने की भर्त्सना ट्विटर पर हर कोई कर रहा है।



