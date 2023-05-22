शतकवीर शुभमन गिल की बहन को मिली गालियां, मृत्यू की हुई कामना

Shubhman Gill’s sister called a transgender, and abused after yesterday’s match.— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 22, 2023
I always say except Virat Kohli block anyone who has a Kohli DP.
Kohli - Arrogance At Peak, Fights With Indian Players, Abuses, Shows Unnecessary Aggression.
Siraj ~ Starts Abusing & Fighting If Went For Boundaries.— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) May 21, 2023
Fans ~ Wishes [email protected] of Opposite Player, Abuse In Insta Comments.
Toxic Franchise. Hope They Never Win Anything...
Can't wait to see Virat Kohli and Anushka writes a long Instagram post on this. pic.twitter.com/0SdDSUq4FE
— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 21, 2023
Wishing death for Gill to leaking his sister's infos & dog whistling fellow abusive fans.. Price Gill paid for playing better than Kohli today.
Imagine the amount of outrage if someone does this with Kohli & his family.. pic.twitter.com/HrCIJVg2SU— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 21, 2023