यश दयाल ने लव जिहाद के खिलाफ किया इंस्टा पोस्ट फिर मांगी माफी

He is Yash Dayal, GT bowler.



He plays with bowlers like shami, Rashid and Noor Ahmad for GT.



In IPL 2023, when KKR needed 29 runs in last over, Rinku singh smashed him for 5 consecutive sixes.



Today He has posted this Instagram story on his account.



Maybe Rinku knew already… pic.twitter.com/VIk5AHwXy0