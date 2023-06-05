Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

यश दयाल ने लव जिहाद के खिलाफ किया इंस्टा पोस्ट फिर मांगी माफी

सोमवार, 5 जून 2023 (13:20 IST)
IPL आईपीएल में  Rinku Singh रिंकू सिंह द्वारा 5 छक्के खाने के बाद सुर्खियों में आए गुजरात टाइटंस के बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज Yash Dayal यश दयाल के एक इंस्टा पोस्ट ने ट्विटर पर खासा हंगामा मचा दिया। उनका यह पोस्ट दिल्ली में हाल ही में हुए साक्षी मर्डर केस से संबंधित था।

 यही नहीं यश दयाल ने अपनी इंस्टा पोस्ट में लव जिहाद की समस्या को भी दिखाया जिसमें एक लड़की एक समुदाय विशेष के व्यक्ति से गुलाब ले रही है और वह उससे कह रहा है कि लव जिहाद सिर्फ एक मनगढंत कहानी है और कुछ नहीं इस पर वह लड़की कहती है कि वह उस पर पूरा विश्वास करती है। चित्र में साक्षी की लाश पड़ी हुई है।  

इसके बाद यश दयाल के खिलाफ ट्विटर पर खासा गुस्सा कुछ यूजर्स ने उतारा। कई लोगों ने तो यह तक कहा कि अच्छा हुआ रिंकू सिंह ने यश दयाल के 1 ओवर में 5 छक्के मारे थे।
विवाद को बढ़ता देश यश दयाल ने मांगी माफी

इस पोस्ट पर विवाद को बढ़ता हुआ देखकर यश दयाल ने थोड़ी ही देर बाद माफी भी मांग ली। यश दयाल ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा कि वह पोस्ट गलती से पोस्ट कर दी गई थी और वह भारत के सभी लोगों का आदर करते हैं, कृप्या नफरत ना फैलाएं, धन्यवाद।
आईपीएल मेगा निलामी में गुजरात टाइटंस के लिए 3.2 करोड़ की राशि में खरीदे गए यश दयाल का यह सत्र खासा निराशाजनक रहा। रिंकू सिंह द्वारा अंतिम ओवर में 5 छक्के मारने के बाद उनको सिर्फ 1 ही मैच में मौका मिला। कुल 5 मैचों में 84 गेंदो में 165 रन देने के बाद वह सिर्फ 2 विकेट ले पाए।

