DC vs KKR:कुलदीप ने बचाई इज्जत तो जाकर 150 पार हुई दिल्ली

Innings Break!



Complete bowling performance from #KKR restrict #DC to 153/9



Kuldeep Yadav with a crucial 35*(26) in the end



Will it be enough or will the hosts get back to winning ways?



Scorecard https://t.co/eTZRkma6UM#TATAIPL | #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/7nypHzq3S6