RCB Unbox में बदली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की जर्सी, काले की जगह नीला रंग

RCB Unbox में बदली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की जर्सी, काले की जगह नीला रंग
, मंगलवार, 19 मार्च 2024 (19:22 IST)
आरसीबी अनबॉक्स में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की नई जर्सी का अनावरण हुआ। इस बार जर्सी के काले रंग की जगह नीला रंग चुना गया है। हालांकि अभी तक रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने नई जर्सी का फोटो या वीडियो अपलोड नहीं किया है। लेकिन फैंस ने ट्विटर पर इसकी फोटो को वायरल कर दी है।इस फोटो में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली नई जर्सी में दिख रहे हैं।


