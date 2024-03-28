Select Your Language

IPL 2024 : सालों तक उड़ता रहा मजाक, Riyan Parag ने अपने आलोचकों के मुँह पर लगाया ताला

RR vs DC : दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को जीत के लिए मिला 186 रन का लक्ष्य

IPL 2024 : सालों तक उड़ता रहा मजाक, Riyan Parag ने अपने आलोचकों के मुँह पर लगाया ताला

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 28 मार्च 2024 (22:45 IST)
IPL 2024, RR vs DC  Riyan Parag : रियान पराग की 45 गेंदों में नाबाद 84 रनों की विस्फोटक पारी के दम पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने गुरुवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के नौंवें मैच में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को जीत के लिए 186 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया है।
 
आज यहां सवाई मानसिंह स्‍टेडियम में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी राजस्थान रॉयल्स की शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही और उसने दूसरे ही ओवर में सलामी बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जयसवाल पांच रन का विकेट खो दिया।


उसके बाद कप्तान संजू सैमसन भी 15 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गये। जॉस बटलर 11 रन बनाकर आउट हुये। राजस्थान की लड़खड़ा रही पारी को अश्विन और पराग ने संभाला और अश्विन के आउट होने के बाद जिरेल ने भी पराग का साथ देते हुए अर्धशतकीय साझेदारी की। रवि अश्विन 29 रन और ध्रुव जुरेल 20 रन बनाकर आउट हुये। रियान पराग ने टीम के लिये 45 गेंदों में सात चौके और छह छक्को की मदद से नाबाद 84 रनों की पारी खेली।


शिमरॉन हेटमायर सात गेंदों में 14 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। पराग ने आखिरी ओवर में चौकों छक्कों की बारिश करते हुए 25 रन ठोक डाले जिसकी बदौलत राजस्थान की टीम निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में पांच विकेट पर 185 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया।

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की ओर से खलील अहमद, मुकेश कुमार, अक्षर पटेल, कुलदीप यादव और एनरिच नॉर्टे ने एक-एक विकेट लिया।
 

