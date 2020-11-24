Select Your Language

सावधान! WhatsApp पर कहीं आपको तो नहीं आया यह मैसेज, सरकार ने जारी की चेतावनी

मंगलवार, 24 नवंबर 2020 (17:44 IST)
कोरोनाकाल में अफवाहभरे मैसेज का दौर भी चरम पर है। ऐसा ही एक मैसेज सोशल मीडिया ऐप  WhatsApp पर सर्कुलेट हो रहा है। WhatsApp पर चल रहे इसमें मैसेज में कहा बताया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से कोविड-19 फंड से 18 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के सभी भारतीय नागरिकों को 1.30 लाख रुपए भुगतान का आदेश दिया है।

मैसेज के साथ एक लिंक शेयर की गई है। इस लिंक पर क्लिक कर फंड के लिए वेरिफाई करना होता है कि आखिर किसे 1.30 लाख रुपए का फंड मिलेगा और किसे नहीं।

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से स्पष्ट किया गया है कि यह एक फर्जी मैसेज है और इस पर भरोसा न करें। सरकार ने ऐसा कोई आदेश नही जारी किया है।

सरकार ने चेतावनी भी जारी कि है कि मैसेज को यूजर डेटा चोरी करने और बैकिंग फ्रॉड करने के लिए तैयार किया गया है। सरकार की ओर से सलाह दी गई है कि दी गई लिंक पर क्लिक करने पर आपका मोबाइल हैक हो सकता है।

इससे हैकर्स आपके फोन से सारी डिटेल्स ऑटोमेटिक डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इस तरह के मैसेज सोशल मीडिया पासवर्ड, UPI डिटेल चोरी कर सकते हैं। इस तरह के मैसेज से आप धोखाधड़ी का शिकार भी बन सकते हैं।

