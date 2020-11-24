सावधान! WhatsApp पर कहीं आपको तो नहीं आया यह मैसेज, सरकार ने जारी की चेतावनी

सरकार ने चेतावनी भी जारी कि है कि मैसेज को यूजर डेटा चोरी करने और बैकिंग फ्रॉड करने के लिए तैयार किया गया है। सरकार की ओर से सलाह दी गई है कि दी गई लिंक पर क्लिक करने पर आपका मोबाइल हैक हो सकता है।
Claim: A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Government has ordered payment of ₹130,000 as #Covid funding to all citizens above the age of 18.#PIBFactCheck: The claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government. pic.twitter.com/NF8dH08wLW— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 24, 2020