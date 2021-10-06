Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : राहुल गांधी लखनऊ के लिए रवाना, लखीमपुर का सच सामने लाएगी यूपी सरकार

webdunia
बुधवार, 6 अक्टूबर 2021 (10:15 IST)
नई दिल्ली। उत्तरप्रदेश में लखीमपुर हादसे के बाद सियासत गरमाई हुई है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी आज यूपी जाकर मृत किसानों के परिजनों से मुलाकात कर सकते हैं। लखनऊ में प्रशासन ने धारा 144 लगाई। पल-पल की जानकारी...

12:12 PM, 6th Oct
-केजरीवाल सरकार का नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार पर निशाना। किसानों ने सरकार का क्या बिगाड़ा है। 
-लखीमपुर के हत्यारों की अब तक गिरफ्तारी क्यों नहीं। 
-सरकार लखीमपुर के दोषियों को बचाने की कोशिश कर रही है। 
-लखीमपुर में कार ने पूरे सिस्टम को कुचला।
-कहा- अगर कोई नेता है तो क्या किसानों को कुचल देगा।
-घटना से संबंधित मंत्री को बर्खास्त किया जाए। 

11:48 AM, 6th Oct
-भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा, लखीमपुर में जो हुआ वो दुखद।
-राहुल गांधी भ्रम जाल फैसला रहे हैं।
-राहुल गांधी जो हर बार करते हैं, इस बार भी वही किया।
-लखीमपुर में किसान-प्रशासन में सहमति बनी।
-लखीमपुर में दोनों पक्ष जांच पर सहमत।
-जब हिंसा की बात चल रही है तो बयानबाजी क्यों?

11:39 AM, 6th Oct
-राजस्थान के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट बुधवार सुबह सड़क मार्ग से उत्तर प्रदेश के सीतापुर रवाना हो गए जहां कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी को हिरासत में रखा गया है।
-पायलट आज सुबह जयपुर से हवाई मार्ग से दिल्ली पहुंचे और फिर सड़क मार्ग से गाजीपुर बॉर्डर होते हुए सीतापुर रवाना हो गए।
-सचिन पायलट सीतापुर जाएंगे और फिर लखीमपुर खीरी जाकर पीड़ित किसान परिवारों से मुलाकात करने का प्रयास भी करेंगे।

11:36 AM, 6th Oct
-राहुल गांधी लखनऊ के लिए रवाना।
-लखीमपुर खीरी जाना चाहते हैं पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष।
-केजरीवाल भी करेंगे लखीमपुर मामले में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
 

11:26 AM, 6th Oct
-यूपी सरकार का बड़ा बयान, लखीमपुर का सच सामने लाकर रहेंगे
-यूपी सरकार के प्रवक्ता सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह ने कहा कि लखीमपुर जाना है तो कुछ दिनों बाद जाना
-राहुल गांधी पयर्टन के लिए लखीमपुर जाना चाहते हैं।
-विपक्ष इस मामले में राजनीति कर रहा है।
-लखीमपुर का सच सामने लाकर रहेंगे।
-किसी को भी माहौल बिगाड़ने की इजाजत नहीं।
-बहन को जोड़ में देख भाईको भी जोश आ गया।

11:23 AM, 6th Oct
-यूपी सरकार के प्रवक्ता सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह ने कहा कि लखीमपुर जाना है तो कुछ दिनों बाद जाना
-राहुल गांधी पयर्टन के लिए लखीमपुर जाना चाहते हैं।
-विपक्ष इस मामले में राजनीति कर रहा है।
-लखीमपुर का सच सामने लाकर रहेंगे।
-किसी को भी माहौल बिगाड़ने की इजाजत नहीं।
-बहन को जोड़ में देख भाईको भी जोश आ गया।

11:11 AM, 6th Oct
-आज पुलिस के समझ सरेंडर कर सकते हैं केंद्रीय मंत्री अजय मिश्रा के बेटे आशीष मिश्रा।
-लखीमपुर में किसानों को गाड़ी से कुचलने का आरोप।
-हत्या और गैर इरादतन हत्या का मामला दर्ज।

10:29 AM, 6th Oct
-राहुल ने कहा कि देश की आवाज को कुचला जा रहा है।
-देश की संस्थाओं पर कब्जा किया जा रहा है।
-देश के ढांचे को भाजपा-संघ ने काबू में किया।
-हमने क्या गलती की जो हमें रोक रहे हैं।
-हम पीड़ित परिवार का दर्द बांटना चाहते हैं।
-पीड़ितों के परिवारों से मुलाकात करने के लिए आज दो मुख्यमत्रियों के साथ लखीमपुर खीरी जाने की कोशिश करेंगे
-हम सरकार पर दबाव डालेंगे की कार्रवाई हो।

10:24 AM, 6th Oct
-राहुल ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी लखनऊ गए, लखीमपुर खीरी नहीं।
-लखीमपुर में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलना चाहते हैं।
-लखनऊ में धारा 144 लागू, वहां 5 लोगों को जाने की इजाजत नहीं। हम केवल 3 ही लोग जा रहे हैं।
-यूपी में अपराधियों को खुली छूट मिली।
-यूपी में रेप करने वाला जेल से बाहर

10:23 AM, 6th Oct
-राहुल ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी लखनऊ गए, लखीमपुर खीरी नहीं।
-लखीमपुर में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलना चाहते हैं।
-लखनऊ में धारा 144 लागू, वहां 5 लोगों को जाने की इजाजत नहीं। हम केवल 3 ही लोग जा रहे हैं।
-यूपी में अपराधियों को खुली छूट मिली।
-यूपी में रेप करने वाला जेल से बाहर

10:17 AM, 6th Oct
webdunia
-राहुल गांधी की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस।
-राहुल ने कहा, देश के किसानों पर सरकार का आक्रमण
-किसानों की हत्याएं हो रही है।
-किसानों को जीप से कुचला जा रहा है।
-मंत्री और उनके बेटे पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।
-कुछ मंत्रियों के साथ लखनऊ जाने की कोशिश करूंगा।

10:13 AM, 6th Oct
-थोड़ी देर में राहुल गांधी की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
-राहुल को लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर पर रोकने की तैयारी।
-सीतापुर में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन।

09:12 AM, 6th Oct
-लखीमपुर- सीतापुर में इंटरनेट बंद, कांग्रेस ने की बड़े आंदोलन की तैयारी 
-सचिन पायलट भी दिल्ली रवाना। राहुल के साथ जाएंगे लखनऊ।
-लखीमपुर खीरी में इंटरनेट सेवा फिर से बंद, कल देर शाम थोड़ी देर के लिए खुला था इंटरनेट
-आज फिर लखीमपुर में इंटरनेट बंद किया
-सीतापुर में भी इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की गई है, जिला प्रशासन ने इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की गई।

09:07 AM, 6th Oct
webdunia
-लखीमपुर खीरी में इंटरनेट सेवा फिर से बंद, कल देर शाम थोड़ी देर के लिए खुला था इंटरनेट
-आज फिर लखीमपुर में इंटरनेट बंद किया
-सीतापुर में भी इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की गई है, जिला प्रशासन ने इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की गई।

09:05 AM, 6th Oct
पंजाब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू का बड़ा बयान, प्रियंका गांधी को रिहा करें, नहीं तो लखीमपुर जाएंगे।

08:08 AM, 6th Oct
कांग्रेस नेता राज बब्बर का योगी सरकार पर हमला, त्योहारों का नाम लेकर शहर में धारा 144 कौन लगाता है? लखनऊ में लोगों की आज़ादी छीनने के तरह-तरह के हथकंडे! बुधवार को कौन पहुंचने वाले हैं लखनऊ ? किसके लिए है ये तैयारी ?
 

08:05 AM, 6th Oct
webdunia
-पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष राहुल गांधी बुधवार को उत्‍तरप्रदेश के लखीमपुर खीरी जाएंगे। राहुल गांधी हिंसा में मारे गए किसानों के परिवार से मुलाकात करेंगे।
-यूपी सरकार ने नहीं दी राहुल के लखीमपुर दौरे की इजाजत।
-लखनऊ में प्रशासन ने धारा 144 लागू।
-वे इस मामले में सुबह 10 बजे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को भी संबोधित करेंगे। 

08:03 AM, 6th Oct
webdunia
-रविवार को हुई हिंसा में चार किसानों समेत आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
-केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री अजय मिश्रा के बेटे आशीष पर किसानों को गाड़ी से कुचलने का आरोप। 
-किसानों की मौत के बाद लखीमपुर खीरी जा रहीं राहुल की बहन और कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा को उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया।
-योगी सरकार ने पूरे मामले की जांच के लिए 6 सदस्यीय एसआईटी बनाने का ऐलान किया। 

