शेयर बाजार एक्सपर्ट्स ने बताया क्यों खास थे राकेश झुनझुनवाला?

रविवार, 14 अगस्त 2022 (14:52 IST)
नई दिल्ली। शेयर बाजार के दिग्गज निवेशक राकेश झुनझुनवाला के निधन पर देश भर के बाजार विश्लेषक दुखी नजर आए। शेयर बाजार विशेषज्ञों ने कहा है कि उनका देश की वृद्धि की कहानी पर काफी भरोसा था और उनके भीतर मौजूद ऊर्जा उन्हें खास बनाती थी।
 
62 वर्षीय झुनझुनवाला का रविवार सुबह दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। झुनझुनवाला को भारत का वारेन बफे और भारतीय बाजारों का बिग बुल कहा जाता था। शेयर बाजार में उनका काम करने का तरीका बेहद अलग था और वे मं‍दी के दौर में भी पैसा कमाने की कला जानते थे।
 
जेरोधा के संस्थापक निखिल कामत झुनझुनवाला के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ने ट्वीट किया, 'आप जैसा कोई कभी भी देखने को नहीं मिलेगा।'
 
एक्सिस सिक्योरिटीज के प्रबंध निदेशक एवं मुख्य कार्यपालक अधिकारी (सीईओ) बी गोपकुमार ने कहा कि वह टीवी स्टूडियो में जैसी ऊर्जा लाते थे, उसके लिए उन्हें कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत की वृद्धि की कहानी में उन्हें पूरा भरोसा था। उन्होंने हमेशा यह साबित किया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति अच्छी कंपनियों में अपने निवेश को बनाए रखता है, तो उसकी संपत्ति बढ़ना निश्चित है।
 
एक अन्य बाजार विशेषज्ञ संदीप पारेख ने कहा कि झुनझुनवाला ऐसी हस्ती थे जिनके भाषण सुनकर ऐसे लोगों को भी देश की वृद्धि की कहानी में भरोसा हो जाता था, जो ऐसा नहीं मानते थे। आरजे ना स्टॉक ब्रोकर थे, ना ट्रेडर, वह एक निवेशक थे। पारेख ने दलाल स्ट्रीट का नाम राकेश झुनझुनवाला मार्ग रखने की मांग की।
 
एंबिट एसेट मैनेजमेंट के सीईओ सुशांत भंसाली ने कहा कि झुनझुनवाला भारत की कहानी में सबसे अधिक भरोसा करने वाले लोगों में से एक थे।
अडाणी ने ट्वीट किया कि भारत के सबसे महान निवेशक के असामयिक निधन से बेहद दुखी हूं। झुनझुनवाला ने अपने शानदार विचारों से एक पूरी पीढ़ी को हमारे इक्विटी बाजारों में विश्वास करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। मैं और देश उन्हें सदैव याद रखेंगे।


