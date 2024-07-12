तेंदुलकर ने एंडरसन की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा, आपको गेंदबाजी करते हुए देखना आनंदित करता था

Jimmy's family and the whole of Lord's rise to applaud a true legend of the game— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2024
They don't make 'em like Jimmy Anderson anymore pic.twitter.com/seXVMuFQhG
Hey Jimmy!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2024
You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye.
It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game.
Wish you a wonderful life… pic.twitter.com/ETp2e6qIQ1
From one to another : @sachin_rt with a very special message to mark the magnificent Test Match career of @jimmy9.— Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) July 12, 2024
#RedRoseTogether | #ThankYouJimmy pic.twitter.com/dJHlWQah2E