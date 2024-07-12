Select Your Language

तेंदुलकर ने एंडरसन की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा, आपको गेंदबाजी करते हुए देखना आनंदित करता था

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 12 जुलाई 2024 (18:14 IST)
Sachin Tendulkar about James Anderson : इंग्लैंड के महान गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन ने शुक्रवार को अपने दो दशक से अधिक लंबे करियर का समापन किया और इस मौके पर भारत के महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अपने ‘पुराने प्रतिद्वंद्वी’ की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें गेंदबाजी करते हुए देखना आनंदित करता था।
 
एंडरसन (41 वर्ष) ने 188 टेस्ट में कुल 704 विकेट झटके हैं और 32 बार पांच विकेट हासिल करने का कारनामा किया। इंग्लैंड ने लॉर्ड्स में तीन मैच की श्रृंखला के पहले टेस्ट में वेस्टइंडीज को पारी और 114 रन से हराया।


 
तेंदुलकर ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘जिमी आपने अपने 22 साल के शानदार स्पैल से खेल प्रेमियों को मंत्रमुग्ध किया। ’’

ALSO READ: जेम्स एंडरसन को इंग्लैंड ने दिया एक खास तोहफा, 704 विकेटों के साथ खत्म हुआ 21 साल का सफर
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘आपको गेंदबाजी करते हुए देखना खुशी प्रदान करता था। आप जिस गति, सटीकता, स्विंग और फिटनेस के साथ गेंदबाजी करते, वह अद्भुत रहा। आपने अपने खेल से कई पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित किया है। ’’
 
तेंदुलकर ने 2013 में क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया था। उन्होंने एंडरसन को पेशेवर क्रिकेट की भागदौड़ से दूर अपने परिवार के साथ समय बिताने की शुभकामनायें दीं।

ALSO READ: जेम्स एंडरसन के लिए यह भारतीय बल्लेबाज रहा है गेंदबाजी के लिए सबसे मुश्किल
 
तेंदुलकर ने लिखा, ‘‘आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और खुशियों के साथ शानदार जीवन की कामना करता हूं क्योंकि आप अपने जीवन के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण स्पैल - परिवार के साथ समय बिताने के लिए - के लिए तैयार हो रहे हैं।’’

दोनों ही एक दूसरे का सम्मान करते हैं क्योंकि जब एंडरसन से गुरुवार को पूछा गया था कि उन्हें अपने करियर में किस बल्लेबाज को गेंदबाजी करने में मजा आया तो इंग्लैंड के इस क्रिकेटर ने तेंदुलकर का नाम लिया था।(भाषा)

जेम्स एंडरसन को इंग्लैंड ने दिया एक खास तोहफा, 704 विकेटों के साथ खत्म हुआ 21 साल का सफर

