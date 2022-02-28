बेटी खोने के बाद पिता को भी खोया तब भी मैदान पर डटा रहा यह क्रिकेटर, वीडियो कॉल से जुड़ा अंतिम संस्कार में

Lost his daughter 2 weeks back & now he lost his father too. But vishnu Solanki stayed back with his ranji team & watched his father's last rites on a video call. Massive respect for his commitment pic.twitter.com/WZaMc46RMM

Vishnu Solanki lost his daughter a day after she was born. During the game v Chandigarh he lost his father. Solanki didn't leave his team Baroda & watched the final rites of his father on a video call in one corner of dressing room. Scored a ton in that game. More power to you pic.twitter.com/vlFIF1oUkO