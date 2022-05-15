मैदान के दोस्त और दुश्मन सभी ने नम आंखो से किया साइमंड्स को याद, पोंटिंग से लेकर हरभजन ने किया ट्वीट

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पॉन्टिंग ने कहा, “अगर रॉय आपका हाथ मिलाते थे तो इसका मतलब था कि उन्होंने आपको अपनी ज़बान दे दी। वह इस तरह के इंसान थे, इसलिये मैं उन्हें हमेशा टीम में देखना चाहता था। एक असाधारण खिलाड़ी और उससे भी अच्छे इंसान। यकीन नहीं होता कि वह जा चुके हैं। इस समय में उनके परिवार के साथ मेरी सहानुभूति है।
If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/7r7FiK1CzK— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 15, 2022
भारत के महान बल्लेबाज़ सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा, “एंड्रयू साइमंड्स का निधन हम सब के लिये दुखद समाचार है। न सिर्फ वह एक बेहतरीन ऑल-राउंडर थे, बल्कि मैदान पर ऊर्जा से भरे रहते थे। मुंबई इंडियन्स में उनके साथ बीते समय में हमने कई अच्छी यादें बनाई। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। उनके परिजनों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं।”
Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022
May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QnUTEZBbsD
Sad to know of #AndrewSymonds passing away in a tragic accident. He was one of the best entertainers in his playing days and his passing is a great loss for world cricket. Condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/DznBYRtXv9
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 15, 2022भारत के पूर्व विस्फोटक सलामी बल्लेबाज़ विरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, “एंड्रयू साइमंड्स के निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। वह अपने खेल के दिनों में मैदान पर रंग जमा देते थे। उनका निधन क्रिकेट जगत के लिये बहुत बड़ा नुकसान है। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ मेरी सहानुभूती है।”
Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज़ विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट किया, “एंड्रूय साइमंड्स के निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे और उनके परिवार को इस कठिन समय में शक्ति दे।”
पूर्व भारतीय स्पिन गेंदबाज़ हरभजन सिंह ने साइमंड्स के देहांत पर कहा, “एंड्रयू साइमंड्स के आकस्मिक देहांत के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। वह बहुत जल्दी चले गये। उनके परिजनों के साथ मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं हैं। दिवंगत आत्मा के साथ मेरी प्रार्थनाएं।”
Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul #RIPSymonds— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022
Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP pic.twitter.com/So0QGLnMxr
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज़ वसीम जाफ़र ने ट्वीट किया, “एंड्रयू साइमंड्स के निधन के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ। बहुत जल्द चले गये। उनके परिजनों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस त्रासदी से निपटने की शक्ति दे।”
रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस के नाम से मशहूर पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज़ शोएब अख़्तर ने ट्वीट किया, “ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कार दुर्घटना में एंड्रयू साइमंड्स के निधन के बारे में सुनकर विचलित हूं। मैदान पर और मैदान के बाहर हमारे बीच बहुत अच्छे संबंध थे। उनके परिवार के साथ मेरी प्रार्थनाएं हैं।”
Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022