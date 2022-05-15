Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

मैदान के दोस्त और दुश्मन सभी ने नम आंखो से किया साइमंड्स को याद, पोंटिंग से लेकर हरभजन ने किया ट्वीट

webdunia
रविवार, 15 मई 2022 (14:03 IST)
कैनबरा:पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर एंड्रयू साइमंड्स की शनिवार रात सड़क दुर्घटना में मृत्यु होने के बाद पूरा क्रिकेट जगत शोकग्रस्त है।ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज और दो बार के विश्व-कप विजेता साइमंड्स की उम्र 46 वर्ष थी।

साइमंड्स की मृत्यु से सिर्फ दो महीने पहले ही क्रिकेट जगत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक और दिग्गज खिलाड़ी शेन वॉर्न को खोया था। पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई विकेटकीपर रॉड मार्श भी इसी वर्ष दुनिया को अलविदा कह गये थे।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पॉन्टिंग ने कहा, “अगर रॉय आपका हाथ मिलाते थे तो इसका मतलब था कि उन्होंने आपको अपनी ज़बान दे दी। वह इस तरह के इंसान थे, इसलिये मैं उन्हें हमेशा टीम में देखना चाहता था। एक असाधारण खिलाड़ी और उससे भी अच्छे इंसान। यकीन नहीं होता कि वह जा चुके हैं। इस समय में उनके परिवार के साथ मेरी सहानुभूति है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज़ ऐडम गिलक्रिस्ट ने कहा, “अपने सबसे वफ़ादार, खुशमिज़ाज और प्रिय दोस्त के बारे में सोचो जो आपके लिये कुछ भी कर सकता है। वह रॉय (एंड्रयू) था।”

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व खिलाड़ी और वर्तमान में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के कोच डैरेन लेह्मैन ने कहा, “वहां अपना ध्यान रखना दोस्त। निधन की खबर सुनकर बेहद उदास हूं। उससे बेहद प्यार करता था और इस कठिन समय में मेरी संवेदनाएं उसके परिवार के साथ हैं।”

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर माइकल वॉन ने लिखा, “सिम्मो... यकीन नहीं हो रहा।”
भारत के महान बल्लेबाज़ सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा, “एंड्रयू साइमंड्स का निधन हम सब के लिये दुखद समाचार है। न सिर्फ वह एक बेहतरीन ऑल-राउंडर थे, बल्कि मैदान पर ऊर्जा से भरे रहते थे। मुंबई इंडियन्स में उनके साथ बीते समय में हमने कई अच्छी यादें बनाई। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। उनके परिजनों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं।”
भारत के पूर्व विस्फोटक सलामी बल्लेबाज़ विरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, “एंड्रयू साइमंड्स के निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। वह अपने खेल के दिनों में मैदान पर रंग जमा देते थे। उनका निधन क्रिकेट जगत के लिये बहुत बड़ा नुकसान है। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ मेरी सहानुभूती है।”
भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज़ विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट किया, “एंड्रूय साइमंड्स के निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे और उनके परिवार को इस कठिन समय में शक्ति दे।”

शिखर धवन ने ट्वीट किया, “दिल दहलाने वाली ख़बर, एंड्रयू साइमंड्स। उनके परिजनों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।”
पूर्व भारतीय स्पिन गेंदबाज़ हरभजन सिंह ने साइमंड्स के देहांत पर कहा, “एंड्रयू साइमंड्स के आकस्मिक देहांत के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। वह बहुत जल्दी चले गये। उनके परिजनों के साथ मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं हैं। दिवंगत आत्मा के साथ मेरी प्रार्थनाएं।”
पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज़ वसीम जाफ़र ने ट्वीट किया, “एंड्रयू साइमंड्स के निधन के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ। बहुत जल्द चले गये। उनके परिजनों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस त्रासदी से निपटने की शक्ति दे।”

क्रिकेट विशेषज्ञ और कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने कहा, “जब अपनी लय में होते थे तो कितने शानदार खिलाड़ी थे। दिल के बेहद सादे व्यक्ति, जो जानकर हम में से कई को खुशी हुई थी। बहुत जल्दी चले गये।”
रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस के नाम से मशहूर पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज़ शोएब अख़्तर ने ट्वीट किया, “ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कार दुर्घटना में एंड्रयू साइमंड्स के निधन के बारे में सुनकर विचलित हूं। मैदान पर और मैदान के बाहर हमारे बीच बहुत अच्छे संबंध थे। उनके परिवार के साथ मेरी प्रार्थनाएं हैं।”
webdunia

साइमंड्स 2003 और 2007 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की विश्व कप विजेता टीम के दो बार सदस्य रहे थे। इसके साथ ही वह मध्य 2000 में टेस्ट टीम के अहम सदस्य भी रहे थे। साइमंड्स की मृत्यु 2022 में अब तक तीसरी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर की मृत्यु है। इससे पहले मार्च महीनें में रॉडनी मार्श और शेन वॉर्न की मृत्यु हो गई थी। (वार्ता)

