Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

एशिया कप : हार के बाद भड़के अफगानिस्तान के फैंस, स्टेडियम बना जंग का मैदान

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
गुरुवार, 8 सितम्बर 2022 (08:41 IST)
दुबई। अफगानिस्तान को सुपर 4 के बेहद रोमांचक मुकाबले में 1 विकेट से हराकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप के फाइनल में पहुंच गया। टीम के 11 नंबर के बल्लेबाज नसीम शाह ने आखिरी ओवर में 2 गेंदों पर 2 छक्के लगाकर अफगानिस्तान से मैच छिन लिया। इस हार के बाद अफगानिस्तान के प्रशंसक नाराज हो गए और उन्होंने पाकिस्तान फैंस से मारपीट शुरू कर दी। देखते ही देखते क्रिकेट ग्राउंड जंग का मैदान बन गया।
 
दरअसल यह पूरा पाकिस्तानी पारी के 19वें ओवर में शुरू हुआ। अफगानिस्तानी गेंदबाज फरीद अहमद की चौथी गेंद पर पाकिस्तान के आसिफ अली ने छक्का जड़ दिया। लेकिन अगली ही गेंद पर फरीद ने उन्हें आउट कर दिया।
 
आसिफ को आउट करने के बाद फरीद ने उन्हें कुछ कहा और दोनों खिलाड़ियों में गहमा गहमी हो गई। आसिफ ने इस पर फरीद पर बल्ला उठा दिया। अन्य खिलाड़ियों ने इस पर किसी तरह मामला शांत करा दिया।
 
बहरहाल अगला ओवर फारुकी लेकर आए। उनके इस ओवर के पहली 2 गेंदों पर जैसे ही नसीम शाह ने छक्के जड़े। अफगानिस्तानी प्रशंसक नाराज हो गए और उन्होंने पाकिस्तान का समर्थन कर रहे दर्शकों से मारपीट शुरू कर दी।
 
इस मैच के बाद एक वीडियो वायरल सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया, जिसमें अफगानिस्तान के फैंस तोड़ फोड़ करते हुए नजर आ रहे। ये लोग कुर्सियों को उठाकर फेंक रहे हैं। इसके अलावा मैदान के बाहर बैठे पाकिस्तानी फैंस के ऊपर भी अफगानिस्तान के लोगों ने हमला बोल दिया और उनके ऊपर भी जमकर कुर्सियां चलाईं।
मैदान में हुई इस जंग से क्रिकेट प्रेमी खासे निराश है और कार्रवाई की कर रहे हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

अफगानिस्तान पर सांत्वना जीत के साथ भारत खत्म करना चाहेगी एशिया कप का सफर

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos