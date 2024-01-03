Select Your Language

AUS vs PAK : 2024 भी अपने नाम करके मानेंगे Pat Cummins

, बुधवार, 3 जनवरी 2024 (12:30 IST)
Pat Cummins 5 Wicket Haul AUS vs PAK 3rd Test : ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पैट कम्मिंस (Pat Cummins) बिलकुल भी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं, 2023 को अपना साल बनाने के बाद अब पैट कम्मिंस ने साल 2024 को भी अपने नाम करने की शुरुआत कर दी है। पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ उन्होंने पिछले याने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में 10 विकेट लेने के बाद आज, 3 जनवरी को तीसरे टेस्ट में उन्होंने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ फिर 5 विकेट लिए।

