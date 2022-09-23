Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

शतक लगाकर विराट को पछाड़ा, कप्तान बाबर ने बनाए और तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड

विराट के शतक के बाद आया बाबर का शतक, यह है गजब का संयोग

शुक्रवार, 23 सितम्बर 2022 (13:32 IST)
एशिया कप में भारत ने आखिरी लीग मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ विराट कोहली ने अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय टी-20 का पहला और कुल 71वां अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतक बनाया था।

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि सितंबर के महीने में यह दूसरा गुरुवार था जब कोहली ने यह कारनामा किया था। कल इस महीने के चौथे गुरुवार में बाबर आजम ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शतक जड़कर पाकिस्तान को ना सिर्फ जीत दिलाई बल्कि अपने बुरे फॉर्म से भी छुटकारा पाया।

कोहली का पहला तो बाबर का दूसरा टी-20 शतक

विराट कोहली का शतक उनके करियर का पहला टी-20 शतक था तो बाबर आजम ने अपने नाम दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय शतक बनाया। इससे पहले वह सेंचुरियन में लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए शतक बना चुके थे। टी-20 में 2 शतक बनाने वाले वह एकमात्र पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी और कप्तान हैं।
टी-20 के सबसे सफल कप्तान बने बाबर

इसके अलावा बाबर आजम ने सिर्फ अपनी बल्लेबाजी से ही नहीं बल्कि बतौर कप्तान भी एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा। पूर्व कप्तान और विकेटकीपर सरफराज अहमद को पछाड़कर बाबर आजम टी-20 में पाकिस्तान के सबसे सफल कप्तान बन गए हैं।

ट्विटर पर क्रिकेट विशेषज्ञों ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल

बाबर आजम के फॉर्म में वापसी के बाद क्रिकेट विशेषज्ञों समेत फैंस ने तारीफ के पुल बांधने शुरु कर दिए।


