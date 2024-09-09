Select Your Language

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

BCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 9 सितम्बर 2024 (13:33 IST)
India vs Bangladesh Test Series : भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) की राष्ट्रीय चयन समिति ने रविवार को बंगलादेश के साथ इस महीने होने वाली घरेलू टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले मैच के लिए 16 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा कर दी है।हालांकि क्रिकेट देखने को आतुर कई फैंस इस बार यह सीरीज होते हुए ही देखना नहीं चाहते। कई फैंस भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड की आलोचना कर रहे हैं कि ऐसे समय जब हिंदुओं का बांग्लादेश में कत्ले आम हो रहा है तो भारत बांग्लादेश को क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए आमंत्रित क्यों कर रहा है।

ALSO READ: इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड की इस बात से खफा होकर मोईन अली ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा


वहीं कई क्रिकेट फैंस ने यह भी लिखा कि अगर यह सीरीज होती है तो टीम इंडिया को दोनों ही टेस्ट मैचों में धर्म के आधार पर अपराध सह रहे बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए बांह पर काली पट्टी पहनकर मैदान पर उतरना चाहिए।बहरहाल बीसीसीआई द्वारा घोषित टीम के अनुसार दलीप ट्रॉफी के पहले राउंड में बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी करने वाले आकाशदीप और यश दयाल को टीम में जगह मिली है। वहीं, ऋषभ पंत और केएल राहुल की टीम में वापसी हुई है।

भारतीय टीम इसी महीने अपने घर में बंगलादेश के साथ दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी। पहला मुकाबला चेन्नई में 19 स‍ितंबर से, जबकि दूसरा मैच 27 स‍ितंबर से कानपुर में होगा।

पहले टेस्ट मैच के लिए घोषित भारतीय टीम इस प्रकार है:- रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), यशस्वी जयसवाल, शुभमन गिल, विराट कोहली, केएल राहुल, सरफराज खान, ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), ध्रुव जुरेल (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रवींद्र जड़ेजा, अक्षर पटेल, कुलदीप यादव, मोहम्मद सिराज, आकाशदीप, जसप्रीत बुमराह और यश दयाल।

