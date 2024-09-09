INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

ALSO READ: विरोधी टीम में चुपके से शामिल हुए ऋषभ पंत, सुन लिया पूरा प्लान, वीडियो देख नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 8, 2024
Everybody: Ban the Bangladesh series because of the ongoing genocide of minority hindus in Bangladesh!
BCCI: IDFC FIRST https://t.co/FHVZg3EoK1
.@BCCI, instead of reversing its unfortunate decision to play cricket with #Bangladesh by ignoring the sentiments of the Indian public, is busy preparing for a grand welcome to the Bangladeshi team who massacred Hindus.
Now we have decided to get into it— Preet Sirohi (@BhaiPreetSingh) September 8, 2024
Will you join us?… pic.twitter.com/DSt9i9yDep
No Cricket Match is bigger than the Lifes of Hindus.@BCCI should cancel the match of India with Bangladesh.#NoCricketWithBangladesh pic.twitter.com/8MYvLN00cb
— Sumit Jaiswal (@sumitjaiswal02) September 8, 2024
We love Cricket but we are not Interested to Watch India vs Bangladesh when the Country is Targetting Hindus and Killing them!@BCCI should step up and cancel the Series
When you can take a Stand against Pakistan, why cant same be done for Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/gbcY2gFElM— The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) September 8, 2024
Shame on you, @BCCI, for continuing the cricket match with #Bangladesh while the bodies of Bangladeshi Hindus lie cold.
Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray, a proud & fierce Hindu, who once dug up a stadium to stop a match with Pakistan. #BoycottBangladeshCricket… https://t.co/v3HITu1gHk pic.twitter.com/k7KEE21axu
— Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) September 9, 2024