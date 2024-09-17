Select Your Language

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 17 सितम्बर 2024 (13:13 IST)
INDvsBAN बांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।

भारतीय फैंस को स्वागत का यह तरीका नागवार गुजरा और स्थानीय फैंस ने इसकी एक्स यानि कि ट्विटर पर आलोचना की।


वहीं बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं की आवाज बन चुके हैंडल .. ने भी स्वागत के इस तरीके की ट्वीट लिखकर आलोचना की।


पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी।

एक्स यानि कि ट्विटर पर कई भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज का बहिष्कार करने की मांग की थी। वहीं कई ने तो भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड को टैग करके यह कहा था कि यह सीरीज रद्द हो जानी चाहिए।

