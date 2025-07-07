Biodata Maker

खतरे में था ब्रायन लारा का 400 रनों का रिकॉर्ड पर 33 रन दूर ही दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान ने की पारी घोषित

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 7 जुलाई 2025 (17:57 IST)
SAvsZIM वियान मुल्डर (नाबाद 367) की रिकार्ड पारी बदौलत दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन सोमवार को पांच विकेट पर 626 रन बनाने के बाद पारी घोषित कर दी।उनके पास वेस्टइंडीज के दिग्गज ब्रायन लारा का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने का एक बेहतरीन मौका था लेकिन संभवत उनकी शक्ति जवाब दे गई थी। अगर वह 400 पार बना लेते तो टेस्ट क्रिकेट का सर्वाधिक स्कोर उनके नाम होता। क्रिकेट के इस वाक्ये पर प्रशंसको ने ट्विटर पर खासी चुटकी ली।
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने कल के चार विकेट पर 465 रनों से आगे खेलना शुरु किया। आज सुबह के सत्र में वियान मुल्डर और डेविड बेडिंघम की जोड़ी ने पांचवें विकेट के लिए 88 रन जोड़े। दोनों शानदार बल्लेबाजी का प्रदर्शन करते हुए टीम के स्कोर को पांच सौ के पार पहुंचा दिया। अपने शतक की ओर बढ़ रहे डेविड बेडिंघम को तनाका चिवंगा ने पगबाधा आउटकर जिम्बाब्वे को पांचवीं सफलता दिलाई। डेविड बेडिंघम ने 101 गेंदों में सात चौकों की मदद से 82 रनों की पारी खेली।

आज कप्तान वियान मुल्डर ने 297 गेंदों में अपना तिहरा शतक पूरा किया। इसके साथ वह आस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान बॉब सिम्पसन को पीछे छोड़कर जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ बुलावायो में दूसरे टेस्ट के दौरान कप्तान के तौर तिहरा शतक बनाने वाले सबसे युवा कप्तान बन गए। दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 114 ओवर में पांच विकेट पर 626 रन बनाकर पारी घोषित कर दी। इस वियान मुल्डर (नाबाद 367) और काइल वेरेन (नाबाद 42) रन बनाकर क्रीज पर थे। जिम्ब्बावे की ओर से कुंडई मतिगिमु और तनाका चिवांग ने दो-दो विकेट लिये। वेलिंग्टन मसाकाट्जा ने एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।

