खतरे में था ब्रायन लारा का 400 रनों का रिकॉर्ड पर 33 रन दूर ही दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान ने की पारी घोषित

South Africa declare innings when Wiaan Mulder was not out at 367 runs
Brian Lara right now:
It wasn't like South Africa batted 8 sessions. It was just four sessions in the Test and plenty of time to bowl them out twice. Blud bottled 400.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 7, 2025
Lara must've contacted some tantrik for kaala jaadu bc otherwise I see no reason for a declaration on Day 2 when you're just 33 runs behind the record
— soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) July 7, 2025
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने कल के चार विकेट पर 465 रनों से आगे खेलना शुरु किया। आज सुबह के सत्र में वियान मुल्डर और डेविड बेडिंघम की जोड़ी ने पांचवें विकेट के लिए 88 रन जोड़े। दोनों शानदार बल्लेबाजी का प्रदर्शन करते हुए टीम के स्कोर को पांच सौ के पार पहुंचा दिया। अपने शतक की ओर बढ़ रहे डेविड बेडिंघम को तनाका चिवंगा ने पगबाधा आउटकर जिम्बाब्वे को पांचवीं सफलता दिलाई। डेविड बेडिंघम ने 101 गेंदों में सात चौकों की मदद से 82 रनों की पारी खेली।