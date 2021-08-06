Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

गेंद के बाद बल्ले से चमके तो ट्विटर पर पैड पहने गेंदबाजी करते बुमराह की फोटो हुई वायरल

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 6 अगस्त 2021 (23:09 IST)
इंग्लैंड से हुए पहले टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन भारत एक समय 205 रनों पर 7 विकेट गंवा चुका था और इंग्लैंड पर एक मामूली 22 रन की बढ़त ले चुका था। भारतीय पूछ कभी लंबा खेलने के लिए नहीं  जानी जाती लेकिन आज भारतीय पूंछ ने अंग्रेजो को हिला कर रख डाला। खासकर जसप्रीत बुमराह ने जिन्होंने 28 महत्वपूर्ण रन बनाए।
 
अंतिम के 3 बल्लेबाजों ने 73 रन जोड़े। जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद सिराज की आखिरी जोड़ी ने 33 रन जोड़े जिसकी बदौलत भारत लगभग 100 (95) रनों की बढ़त इंग्लैंड पर ले पायी। 
 
इससे पहले गेंदबाजी में भी वह अपनी धार दिखा ही चुके थे। उन्होंने 46 रन देकर इंग्लैंड के चार विकेट झटके थे। इस ऑलराउंड प्रदर्शन के बाद जसप्रीत बुमराह की एक फोटो वायरल हुई जिसमें वह पैड पहन कर गेंदबाजी कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही कई फनी ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।
राहुल के 84 ,आल राउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा के 56, मोहम्मद शमी के 13 और जसप्रीत बुमराह के 28 रनों की बदौलत पहली पारी में 278 रन बनाकर पहली पारी में 95 रन की महत्वपूर्ण बढ़त हासिल की थी। भारत ने सुबह चार विकेट पर 125 रन से आगे खेलना शुरू किया था। नाबाद बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत सात रन से आगे खेलते हुए तेज गेंदबाज ओली रॉबिन्सन का शिकार बने। पंत ने 20 गेंदों में तीन चौकों और एक छक्के की मदद से 25 रन बनाये। राहुल और जडेजा ने छठे विकेट के लिए 60 रन की साझेदारी की।
 
जडेजा और शमी ने आठवें विकेट के लिए 27 रन जोड़े। जडेजा को रॉबिंसन ने स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड के हाथों कैच कराया। जडेजा ने 86 गेंदों पर 56 रन में आठ चौके और एक छक्का लगाया। बुमराह ने 34 गेंदों पर 28 रन में तीन चौके और एक छक्का लगाया। बुमराह ने मोहम्मद सिराज के साथ आखिरी विकेट के लिए 33 रन जोड़े। सिराज सात रन पर नाबाद रहे।इंग्लैंड की तरफ से रॉबिन्सन ने 85 रन पर पांच विकेट और एंडरसन ने 54 रन पर चार विकेट झटके।

