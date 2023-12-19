7.6 करोड़ रुपए देकर रोवमैन पॉवेल की पॉवर को राजस्थान ने पहचाना

Auction Update.— IPLPL (@IPLPLOfficial) December 19, 2023
Rovman Powell Sold to Rajasthan Royals at 7.40 CR . #IPL2024Auction #IPLPL #IPL pic.twitter.com/OXX1iJH4Q0
A Look At Rovman Powell’s Current Form
31(15) Vs Eng— Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) December 19, 2023
50(28) Vs Eng
39(21) Vs Eng
He’s In Red Hot Form
We have shown real value to Travis Head that he is not worthy of more than Rovman Powell. Small revenge taken.#iplauction2024
— Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 19, 202330 वर्षीय रोवमैन पॉवेल 66 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टी-20 मैच खेल चुके हैं और 143 की स्ट्राइक रेट से वह 1202 रन बना चुके हैं। उनके आने के कारण खराब फॉर्म में चल रहे हमवतन शेमरन हिटमायर को बाहर होना पड़ सकता है जो हाल ही में इंडीज की टीम से भी ड्रॉप हुए हैं।