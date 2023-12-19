Select Your Language

7.6 करोड़ रुपए देकर रोवमैन पॉवेल की पॉवर को राजस्थान ने पहचाना

मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2023 (14:17 IST)
वेस्टइंडीज के तूफानी बल्लेबाज रोवमैन पॉवेल को राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने दुबई में चल रहे आईपीएल मिनी ऑक्शन में अपने खेमे में शामिल किया। रोवमैन पॉवेल टी-20 विशेषज्ञ बल्लेबाज माने जाते हैं और निचले क्रम में उनकी उपयोगिता को देखकर राजस्थान की टेबल पर कुमार संगाकारा ने यह फैसला किया है। 2 करोड़ रुपए के आधार मूल्य वाले रोवमैन पॉवेल इससे पहले दिल्ली कैपिट्लस के लिए खेले थे।

वेस्टइंडीज का यह खिलाड़ी ना केवल एक विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज है बल्कि इंडीज के लिए कप्तानी कर चुका है। हाल ही में भारत को 6 साल बाद टी-20 सीरीज वेस्टइंडीज ने रोवमैन पॉवेल की कप्तानी में ही हराई थी। यह सीरीज वेस्टइंडीज 3-2 से जीता था।

30 वर्षीय रोवमैन पॉवेल 66 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टी-20 मैच खेल चुके हैं और 143 की स्ट्राइक रेट से वह 1202 रन बना चुके हैं। उनके आने के कारण खराब फॉर्म में चल रहे हमवतन शेमरन हिटमायर को बाहर होना पड़ सकता है जो हाल ही में इंडीज की टीम से भी ड्रॉप हुए हैं।

