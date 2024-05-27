Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






गौतम गंभीर को भारतीय टीम का कोच बनाने की आवाज हुई मुखर, क्या छोड़ेगें कोलकाता

हमें फॉलो करें गौतम गंभीर को भारतीय टीम का कोच बनाने की आवाज हुई मुखर, क्या छोड़ेगें कोलकाता

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 27 मई 2024 (15:02 IST)
गौतम गंभीर कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के लिए तीन सत्रो में टीम को कप जिता चुके हैं। गौतम गंभीर दो बार कप्तान के तौर पर तो एक बार कोच के तौर पर कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को आईपीएल का खिताब जिता गए।

कोलकाता की खिताबी जीत के बाद अब भारतीय फैंस चाहते हैं कि जल्द से जल्द टी-20 विश्वकप के बाद टीम इंडिया के कोच बन जाए और भारतीय टीम का भी वैसे ही इंतजार खत्म करें जैसे कोलकाता का किया था। फैंस ने कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स किए-

पिछले दस साल में शीर्ष स्तर पर क्रिकेट खेल चुके गंभीर को हर प्रारूप की समझ है। उनके तकनीकी कौशल को नकारा नहीं जा सकता है। केकेआर के कप्तान के तौर पर दो आईपीएल खिताब के अलावा लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स को पहले दोनों साल में प्लेआफ तक ले जाने का श्रेय उन्हें हासिल है।

कुछ दिनों पहले मीडिया के हवाले से खबरे आई थी कि गौतम गंभीर टीम इंडिया की कोचिंग में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। वहीं बोर्ड का रुख भी ठंडा है। लेकिन खिताबी जीत के बाद बोर्ड और गौतम के बीच बात फिर बन सकती है। हालांकि शाहरुख खान तो चाहते हैं कि वह 10 सालों तक कोलकाता की कोचिंग करे। अब देखना होगा कि गौतम गंभीर क्या चुनते हैं।



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मैच के बाद शाहरुख खान ने गौतम गंभीर को चूमा, भावुक नजर आए किंग खान

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos