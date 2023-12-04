डेविड वार्नर का पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ आखरी मैच, Fans ने किया रियेक्ट

Select Your Language

, सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2023 (13:33 IST)
PAK vs AUS David Warner Farewell Series : ऑस्ट्रेलिया तीन मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला के लिए पाकिस्तान की मेजबानी करेगा, जिसका पहला मैच गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर को शुरू होगा। यह 2023-25 ​​​​World Test Championship (WTC) cycle  में दोनों टीमों के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण श्रृंखला है और साथ ही, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के डेविड वार्नर के लिए बेहद खास। सर्वकालिक महान सलामी बल्लेबाजों में से एक खेल के लंबे प्रारूप को अलविदा कहने की तैयारी कर ली है।
 
David Warner को Pakistan के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले मैच के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम में शामिल किया गया है जिससे उन्हें सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (SCG) में संभावित विदाई का मौका मिल सकता है। रविवार को घोषित टीम में 37 वर्षीय सलामी बल्लेबाज David Warner को भी जगह मिली है। यह टीम हालांकि पर्थ में 14 से 19 दिसंबर तक होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए ही है।
यदि वह मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (MCG) पर होने वाले Boxing Day Test के लिए टीम में जगह बरकरार रखते हैं तो फिर उन्हें तीन से सात जनवरी तक अपने घरेलू मैदान एससीजी में होने वाले तीसरे और अंतिम टेस्ट में स्वप्निल विदाई का मौका मिल सकता है।
 
 वार्नर का हाल में टेस्ट क्रिकेट में फॉर्म मिश्रित रहा है और 2019 में एडीलेड में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ तिहरा शतक जड़ने के बाद से उनका औसत 28 का रहा है। उन्होंने सीमित ओवरों के प्रारूप में खेलना जारी रखने और सिडनी में टेस्ट करियर को अलविदा कहने की अपनी इच्छा स्पष्ट कर दी है।
 
वार्नर पहले टेस्ट में उस्मान ख्वाजा के साथ पारी का आगाज करेंगे जबकि सलामी बल्लेबाज कैमरन बेनक्राफ्ट, मैट रेनशॉ और मार्कस हैरिस के पास प्रधानमंत्री एकादश की ओर से खेलते हुए टीम में जगह बनाने का दावा मजबूत करने का मौका होगा। प्रधानमंत्री एकादश की टीम छह से नौ दिसंबर तक कैनबरा में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ खेलेगी।
 
डेविड वार्नर ने 109 टेस्ट मैचों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का प्रतिनिधित्व किया है और 44.33 की औसत से 8487 रन बनाए हैं।

David Warner की इस खबर पर Fans ने कुछ इस तरह किया रियेक्ट 

