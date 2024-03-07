Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ध्रुव जुरेल ने 1 गेंद पहले ही कर दी थी ओली पोप के स्टंपिंग की भविष्यवाणी (Video)

हमें फॉलो करें Dhruv Jurel

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 7 मार्च 2024 (12:26 IST)
UNI

INDvsENG 5th Test के लंच के ठीक पहले कुलदीप ने इंग्लैंड को दूसरा झटका दिया जब ओली पोप (11) शॉट खेलने के लिए क्रीज से बाहर निकले लेकिन गुगली को चूक गए और विकेटकीपर ध्रुव जुरेल ने उन्हें स्टंप कर दिया।इस डिसमिसल की खास बात यह रही कि ध्रुव जुरेल ने पहले ही कुलदीप यादव को बता दिया था कि ओली पोप इस गेंद पर उनको आगे आकर प्रहार करने वाले हैं। ऐसे में कुलदीप यादव ने उनको गूगली डाली जिसको वह पढ़ नहीं पाए और स्टंप आउट हो गए।

पांचवे टेस्ट के भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड मैच के पहले सत्र में सलामी बल्लेबाज जैक क्राउली ने भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों का डटकर सामना करते हुए नाबाद अर्धशतक जड़ा लेकिन बाएं हाथ के स्पिनर कुलदीप यादव ने दो विकेट चटकाकर पांचवें और अंतिम क्रिकेट टेस्ट के पहले दिन गुरुवार को यहां लंच तक इंग्लैंड का स्कोर दो विकेट पर 100 रन कर दिया।

उम्मीद के मुताबिक जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद सिराज की तेज गेंदबाजी जोड़ी ने क्राउली (71 गेंद में नाबाद 61 रन) और बेन डकेट (58 गेंद में 27 रन) को परेशान किया लेकिन इंग्लैंड की सलामी जोड़ी भारतीय गेंदबाजों को 18 ओवर तक सफलता से महरूम रखने में सफल रही।

मौजूदा श्रृंखला में इंग्लैंड की ओर से शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले क्राउली ने अपने शॉट चयन में सावधानी बरती और तेज गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ कुछ शानदार कवर ड्राइव खेले। सुबह के सत्र में सिराज ने आठ जबकि बुमराह ने सात ओवर गेंदबाजी की। दोनों ने 24-24 रन दिए।अपना 100वां टेस्ट खेल रहे रविचंद्रन अश्विन पहले बदलाव के रूप में गेंदबाजी करने आए जबकि 18वें ओवर में कुलदीप को गेंदबाजी के लिए लाया गया।

शुरुआती पांच गेंद में दो चौके लगने के बावजूद कुलदीप गेंद को फ्लाइट करने से नहीं डरे और उन्हें इसका इनाम मिला जब डकेट बड़ा शॉट खेलने की कोशिश में गेंद को हवा में लहरा गए और शुभमन गिल ने कवर से पीछे की ओर दौड़ते हुए शानदार कैच लपका।

डकेट की तरह क्राउली को भी तेज गेंदबाजों ने परेशान किया लेकिन उन्होंने अपने कवर ड्राइव खेलने के लिए सही गेंदों का चयन किया। डीआरएस के करीबी फैसले में बचने के बाद उन्होंने चौके के साथ श्रृंखला का अपना चौथा अर्धशतक पूरा किया।अगले ओवर में क्राउली ने अश्विन पर लॉन्ग ऑन पर छक्का जड़ा।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कुलदीप ने दिए इंग्लैंड को शुरुआती झटके, शुभमन का शानदार कैच (Video)

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos