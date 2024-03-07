ध्रुव जुरेल ने 1 गेंद पहले ही कर दी थी ओली पोप के स्टंपिंग की भविष्यवाणी (Video)

Kuldeep sends Pope packing with a Jaffa— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 7, 2024
India get their second wicket at the stroke of Lunch
Ollie Pope left for Lunch early.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 7, 2024
Dhruv Jurel to Kuldeep Yadav " badhega ye aage (he will step out) "
And Ollie Pope immediately Stepped out to the next ball and he threw his wicket on the stroke of Lunch.
It's not justified to compare Jurel with Dhoni but he is showing some good signs.Helping the bowler in…
पांचवे टेस्ट के भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड मैच के पहले सत्र में सलामी बल्लेबाज जैक क्राउली ने भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों का डटकर सामना करते हुए नाबाद अर्धशतक जड़ा लेकिन बाएं हाथ के स्पिनर कुलदीप यादव ने दो विकेट चटकाकर पांचवें और अंतिम क्रिकेट टेस्ट के पहले दिन गुरुवार को यहां लंच तक इंग्लैंड का स्कोर दो विकेट पर 100 रन कर दिया।