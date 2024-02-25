Select Your Language

धुर्व जुरेल की पारी की मदद से भारतीय टीम पहुंची इंग्लैंड के करीब

इस सीरीज में डेब्यू कर रहे Dhruv Jurel ने 149 गेंदों में 90 रन बनाए

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2024 (12:08 IST)
Dhruv Jurel 90, IND vs ENG 4th Test Lunch Hindi News : एक वक्त पर टीम इंडिया बैकफुट पर थी लेकिन ध्रुव जुरेल (Dhruv Jurel) और कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) के बैटिंग करियर की शानदार परियों ने टीम इंडिया को इंग्लैंड की लीड कम कराने में मदद की। इस वक्त टीम इंडिया इंग्लैंड से 46 रन पीछे है।

ALSO READ: कुलदीप यादव ने वो किया जो आधे बल्लेबाज न कर पाए, अंग्रेजों के छूटे पसीने

अपनी पहली पारी में टीम इंडिया ने 307 रन बनाए, इंग्लैंड ने अपनी पहली पारी में जो रुट (Joe Root) के शतक और इस सीरीज में पहली बार खेल रहे गेंदबाज ओली रॉबिन्सन (Ollie Robinson) की वजह से 353 रन बनाए थे।जो रुट 122 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे थे और ओली रॉबिन्सन ने 58 रनों की पारी खेली थी।

भारत एक वक्त इंग्लैंड से काफी पीछे थी लेकिन धुर्व जुरेल ने कुलदीप यादव के साथ मिलकर मजबूत पार्टनरशिप की और भारतीय टीम को इंग्लैंड के स्कोर के थोड़ा करीब पहुंचाया। इस सीरीज में डेब्यू कर रहे ध्रुव जुरेल ने 149 गेंदों में 90 रन बनाए और कुलदीप यादव ने 131 गेंदों में 28 रन। दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए यशस्वी जायसवाल ने (73)

इंग्लैंड की तरफ से सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लिए डेब्यूटांट शोएब बशीर (Shoaib Bashir) ने।  उन्होंने 44 ओवर में 5 विकेट चटकाए। भारत की तरफ से सबसे ज्यादा विकेट रविंद्र जडेजा को मिले।  

 

