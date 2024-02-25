धुर्व जुरेल की पारी की मदद से भारतीय टीम पहुंची इंग्लैंड के करीब

THANK YOU, DHRUV JUREL!!



- Son of a Kargil war veteran.

- Travelled to Noida from Agra alone for an academy at the age of 13.

- Mother sold her jewellery to buy a kit for Dhruv.

- Scored 90 in his 2nd Test when India were trailing by 176 with just 3 wickets left. pic.twitter.com/U0eizmPKHd