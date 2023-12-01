Select Your Language

T20I विश्वकप 2024 की मेजबानी से पीछे हटा यह कैरेबियाई देश

, शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2023 (15:34 IST)
कैरेबियाई देश डॉमिनिका तय समय में जरूरी निर्माण कार्य पूरा नहीं होने के हवाला देते हुए टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 के मैचों की मेजबानी से पीछे हट गया है।

डॉमिनिका सरकार के यहां जारी बयान में कहा, “हमें ठेकेदारों से जो समयसीमा मिली थी, उसके अनुसार हम तय समय पर स्टेडियम के निर्माण कार्यों को पूरा नहीं करा सकते थे। इसलिए हम टी-20 विश्व कप मैचों की मेजबानी से पीछे हट रहे हैं। यह फैसला सभी लोगों के हित में है। हम क्रिकेट वेस्टइंडीज को धन्यवाद और विश्वकप की मेजबानी के लिए शुभकामना भी देना चाहते हैं।”
क्रिकेट वेस्टइंडीज ने भी डॉमिनिका सरकार के इस फैसले को स्वीकार किया है और आईसीसी को इसकी जानकारी दी है। टी-20 विश्व कप के टूर्नामेंट डायरेक्टर फवाज बख्श ने कहा, “जब बड़े पैमाने पर आप कोई टूर्नामेंट आयोजित करते हो तो ऐसी परिस्थितियों का आना अवश्यंभावी है। हमारे पास प्लान बी है और हम उसको लागू करने की प्रयास करेंगे।”

उल्लेखनीय है कि टी-20 विश्व कप 2024 का आयोजन चार जून से 30 जून के बीच वेस्टइंडीज और अमेरिका में होना है। डॉमिनिका उन सात कैरेबियाई देशों में से एक जहां विश्वकप मैच होने थे।(एजेंसी)

