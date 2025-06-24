Hanuman Chalisa

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






मशहूर स्पिनर दिलीप दोशी का हुआ लंदन में निधन, शोक में डूबा क्रिकेट जगत

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें cricket ball

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 24 जून 2025 (12:40 IST)
भारत के पूर्व स्पिन गेंदबाज दिलीप दोशी का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से लंदन में निधन हो गया।वह 77 वर्ष के थे। उनके परिवार में पत्नी कालिंदी, बेटा नयन, और बेटी विशाखा है। क्रिकेट करियर के बाद दोशी हिंदी कॉमेंटेटर के तौर बेहद लोकप्रिय रहे।

दोशी ने भारत के लिए 33 टेस्ट मैचों में 114 विकेट लिये। उन्होंने छह बार पांच विकेट लेने का कारनामा भी किया। इसके अलावा उन्होंने 15 एकदिवसीय मैचों में महज 3.96 की इकॉनमी के साथ 22 विकेट लिए। 238 प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट मैचों में उन्होंने 898 विकेट झटके। प्रथम श्रेणी मैचों में उन्होंने 43 बार पांच विकेट लिए तथा छह बार एक मैच में 10 विकेट लेने का कारनामा किया। 1979 में उन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट करियर में पदार्पण किया।
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) और सौराष्ट्र क्रिकेट संघ ने दोशी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।
बीसीसीआई ने सोशल मीडिया मंच एक्स पर दिलीप दोशी की तस्वीर साझा करते हुए लिखा, “बीसीसीआई पूर्व भारतीय स्पिनर दिलीप दोशी के दुखद निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करता है। लंदन में उनका निधन हो गया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।”

 भारतीय क्रिकेट समुदाय ने दिलीप दोशी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया

सचिन तेंदुलकर सहित भारतीय क्रिकेट समुदाय ने बाएं हाथ के पूर्व स्पिनर दिलीप दोशी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की जिनका सोमवार को लंदन में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया था। वह 77 साल के थे।तेंदुलकर ने 1990 के इंग्लैंड दौरे में दोशी के साथ अपनी पहली मुलाकात को याद किया।

तेंदुलकर ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘मैं दिलीप भाई से पहली बार 1990 में ब्रिटेन में मिला था और उस दौरे पर उन्होंने मुझे नेट्स पर गेंदबाजी की थी। वह मुझसे बहुत प्यार करते थे और मैंने भी उनकी भावनाओं का सम्मान किया। मुझे उनकी बहुत याद आएगी। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।’’
दोशी के साथ खेल चुके पूर्व भारतीय ऑलराउंडर और मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री ने उन्हें ‘‘बेदाग, एक सज्जन व्यक्ति और बेहतरीन गेंदबाज’’ के रूप में याद किया।
शास्त्री ने कहा, ‘‘उनके परिवार के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले। दिलीप दोशी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ।‘‘ बिशन सिंह बेदी के संन्यास के बाद 1979 में दोशी ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया और 1983 तक कुल 33 मैच खेले और 114 विकेट हासिल किये।

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और चयनकर्ता सुनील जोशी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘अब भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा है, हमने पिछले बुधवार को ही बात की थी और वह ठीक लग रहे थे। दिलीप दोशी सर के निधन से दिल टूट गया है। वह मैदान पर महान खिलाड़ी थे और मैदान के बाहर सच्चे सज्जन व्यक्ति थे। वह मेरे लिए बहुत मायने रखते थे और यह क्षति बेहद निजी है। दोशी परिवार के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं।’’
पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान अनिल कुंबले ने कहा, ‘‘दिलीप भाई के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दिल टूट गया। भगवान उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे। नयन (दोशी के पुत्र) तुम्हारे बारे में सोच रहा हूं दोस्त।’’
पूर्व भारतीय विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज पार्थिव पटेल ने लिखा, ‘‘दिल टूट गया है और मैं अब भी दिलीप अंकल के निधन से सदमे में हूं। वह वाकई बहुत खास थे।’’
पूर्व क्रिकेटर मनोज तिवारी ने कहा,‘‘यह बड़ा सदमा है। भारत के दिग्गज क्रिकेटर दिलीप दोशी का 77 साल की उम्र में लंदन में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। भगवान उनके परिवार और करीबी लोगों को इस दुख से उबरने की शक्ति दे। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।’’
पूर्व क्रिकेटर प्रज्ञान ओझा और हरभजन सिंह ने भी दोशी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

ओझा ने कहा, ‘‘दिलीप दोशी सर के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुख हुआ। उन्होंने भारतीय क्रिकेट की सेवा गरिमा और धैर्य के साथ की। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।’’
हरभजन ने लिखा, ‘‘दिलीप दोशी सर की आत्मा को शांति मिले। परिवार के प्रति संवेदना।’’


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

फॉर्म, फिटनेस और विवादों के बीच पृथ्वी शॉ का बड़ा फैसला, अब नई टीम से करेंगे शुरुआत

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो