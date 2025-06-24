मशहूर स्पिनर दिलीप दोशी का हुआ लंदन में निधन, शोक में डूबा क्रिकेट जगत

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) और सौराष्ट्र क्रिकेट संघ ने दोशी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।
The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London.
May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/odvkxV2s9a
दोशी के साथ खेल चुके पूर्व भारतीय ऑलराउंडर और मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री ने उन्हें ‘‘बेदाग, एक सज्जन व्यक्ति और बेहतरीन गेंदबाज’’ के रूप में याद किया।
I met Dilipbhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. A warm-hearted soul like Dilipbhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably…
Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi. Always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace
शास्त्री ने कहा, ''उनके परिवार के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले। दिलीप दोशी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ।'' बिशन सिंह बेदी के संन्यास के बाद 1979 में दोशी ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया और 1983 तक कुल 33 मैच खेले और 114 विकेट हासिल किये।
पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान अनिल कुंबले ने कहा, ‘‘दिलीप भाई के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दिल टूट गया। भगवान उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे। नयन (दोशी के पुत्र) तुम्हारे बारे में सोच रहा हूं दोस्त।’’
Still can't believe it,We spoke just last Wednesday,& he sounded well.Heartbroken by the passing of Dilip Doshi Sir a legend on the field,a true gentleman off it,he meant a lot to me,& this loss is deeply personal,My heartfelt condolences to Nayan & the Doshi family.
Heartbreaking to hear about Dilip bhai's passing. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Nayan, thinking of you buddy.????????
पूर्व भारतीय विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज पार्थिव पटेल ने लिखा, ''दिल टूट गया है और मैं अब भी दिलीप अंकल के निधन से सदमे में हूं। वह वाकई बहुत खास थे।''
"I'm heartbroken and still in shock about dilip uncle… he was truly special. nayan Thinking of you all with love and strength."
पूर्व क्रिकेटर मनोज तिवारी ने कहा,''यह बड़ा सदमा है। भारत के दिग्गज क्रिकेटर दिलीप दोशी का 77 साल की उम्र में लंदन में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। भगवान उनके परिवार और करीबी लोगों को इस दुख से उबरने की शक्ति दे। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।''
Saddened to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi sir, a distinguished left-arm spinner who served Indian cricket with grace and grit. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.
— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 23, 2025पूर्व क्रिकेटर प्रज्ञान ओझा और हरभजन सिंह ने भी दोशी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
हरभजन ने लिखा, ''दिलीप दोशी सर की आत्मा को शांति मिले। परिवार के प्रति संवेदना।''
RIP Dilip Doshi sir Condolences to family.