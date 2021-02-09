करारी हार के बाद फैंस ने चाहे टीम इंडिया में यह दो बदलाव

Kl Rahul must include in 2nd test. #klrahul— Ajitesh chakraborty (@Ajiteshchakrab2) February 9, 2021
india badly fouled up with their team selection. Must play Kuldeep Yadav or a leggie in the next Test. #INDvENG
— simon hughes (@theanalyst) February 9, 2021
@vikrantgupta73 sir aaj #sportstak ke q & a session mai aapne sare equation mai discussion kiya, kya ek baar rohit sharma ko drop ker ke kisi dusare opener ko try kerna chaiye, seniors ko bhi drop hone ka khatara hona chaiye. K L Rahul ya karun nair ko option mai hona chaiye.
— Amit Pandey (@amitp0607) February 9, 2021
Kuldeep Yadav deserves a place in the side. He has a big bag of tricks and is difficult to read. It's a crying shame that his skills are being left to rot in the dressing room. Yes he might leak runs but his wicket-taking ability is unreal.
— Milk Bikkis (@MBikkis) February 9, 2021
KL Rahul's highest test score (199) came against England in 2016 at chepauk. Time to give him a well deserved chance.
— Lakshya Dokania (@lakshya_d11) February 9, 2021