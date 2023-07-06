Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रिंकू सिंह को टीम में नहीं शामिल करने पर क्रिकेट फैंस हुए नाराज, 'और क्या साबित करना है'

गुरुवार, 6 जुलाई 2023 (13:27 IST)
आईपीएल 2023 में अपने प्रदर्शन से सबका दिल जीतने वाले रिंकू सिंहRinku Singh के फैन क्लब में निराशा छाई हुई है।कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के लिए प्रभावित करने वाले बायें हाथ के बल्लेबाज रिंकू सिंह वेस्टइंडीज जाने वाली 15 सदस्यीय टीम में जगह नहीं बना सके। लेकिन समझा जा सकता है कि वेस्टइंडीज और आयरलैंड टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय श्रृंखलाओं के बीच केवल एक हफ्ते का अंतर है तो ऐसी पूरी संभावना है कि रिंकू और विदर्भ के जितेश शर्मा रूतुराज गायकवाड़ के साथ उसी टीम में जगह बनायेंगे।

हालांकि फिलहाल क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा रिंकू सिंह के टीम से बाहर होने पर चरम पर है। फैंस का मानना है कि जब आईपीएल 2023 में  रिंकू सिंह ने फिनिशर की भूमिका बखूबी निभाई थी तो उनको फिर टीम में शामिल क्यों नहीं किया गया है। आयरलैंड के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में अगर रिंकू सिंह शामिल हो भी जाते हैं तो इसके बाद उन्हें इंडीज क्यों नहीं भेजा जा रहा क्योंकि अगला टी-20 विश्वकप भी वेस्टइंडीज में ही है। ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट्स रिंकू सिंह को लेकर देखे गए।


IPL 2023 में उन्होंने 14 मैचों में 59 की औसत और 149 की शानदार औसत से 474 रन बनाए। इसमें उन्होंने 4 अर्धशतक जड़े जिसमें उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 67 नाबाद रनों की पारी रही जो उन्होंने इस सत्र के आखिरी मैच में खेली।ऐसे में उनका नजरअंदाज होना फैंस को काफी खला।

खेली हैं मैच जिताऊ पारियां

इस सत्र के दौरान जब जब कोलकाता मुश्किल में थी और रिंकू सिंह ने टीम को जीत तक पहुंचा दिया। गुजरात के खिलाफ अंतिम ओवर में 5 छक्के जड़कर टीम को हैरतअंगेज जीत दिलाने वाले रिंकू सिंह चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ क्रीज पर तब आए थे जब कोलकाता 33 पर 3 विकेट गंवा चुका था। वह जब रन आउट हुए तो कोलकाता जीत की दहलीज पर खड़ा हुआ था। हर बार उन्होंने ऐसी ही पारियां कोलकाता के लिए खेली हैं।ऐसी ही मैच जिताऊ पारियां खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी की भारतीय टी-20 टीम में कमी है लेकिन फिर भी उनको वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर मौका नहीं मिला है।

