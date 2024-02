आखिरी ओवर में No ball ड्रामा के कारण श्रीलंकन प्रशंसक अंपायर पर भड़के

What was that Lyndon Hannibal ?? That was a clear no-ball !! Ruined the game for us #SLvsAFG !! Let’s get some competent umpires out there next time !! That was atrocious @OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka lose by three runs. There was a clear above the waist no-ball in the final over which was not given by the field umpires. It needs to come under the ambit of the third umpire, the umpires should be able to send it upstairs. #SLvsAFG