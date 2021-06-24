Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

हार के बाद रवि शास्त्री पर भड़के फैंस, इस्तीफे की कर रहे हैं मांग

webdunia
गुरुवार, 24 जून 2021 (14:28 IST)
आईसीसी नॉकआउट मुकाबलों में टीम इंडिया की हार का सिलसिला जारी है। बीते दिन डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल में भारतीय टीम को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वैसे तो रिजर्व डे की शुरुआत से ही क्रिकेट फैंस को भारत की हार की भू आने लगी थी, लेकिन फिर भी दिल मानने के लिए तैयार नहीं था।

सभी भारतीय फैंस यही उम्मीद लगाए बैठे थे कि शायद कोई चमत्कार टीम इंडिया को बचा लेगा, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ और न्यूजीलैंड के रूप में विश्व क्रिकेट को एक नया वर्ल्ड चैंपियन मिल गया।

अंतिम दिन जैसे-जैसे खेल भारतीय टीम के हाथों से फिसल रहा था, वैसे-वैसे ट्विटर पर एक के बाद खिलाड़ियों का मजाक उड़ना शुरू हो गया। कभी चेतेश्वर पुजारा फैंस के निशाने पर आए, तो कभी कप्तान कोहली... दोनों पारियों में लय तलाशने रहे जसप्रीत बुमराह का भी खूब मजाक उड़ा।

मगर विराट एंड कंपनी की हार के बाद दुनियाभर के फैंस के निशाने पर हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री आ गए। दरअसल, शास्त्री की कोचिंग में भारत एक बार फिर से खिताब जीतने में असफल रहा। साल 2015 के वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में शास्त्री टीम इंडिया के डायरेक्टर थे और टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था।

उसके बाद दो साल पहले खेले गए 2019 के वनडे विश्व कप में भी भारत को सेमीफाइनल में कीवी टीम के खिलाफ हार का स्वाद चखना पड़ा था, उस समय रवि शास्त्री टीम के मुख्य कोच थे। अब टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में भी भारतीय टीम को रनर अप के तौर पर ही संतोष करना पड़ा।

अब ट्विटर पर लोगों ने यह मांग शुरू कर दी है, जब रवि शास्त्री अपनी कोचिंग में टीम इंडिया को आईसीसी का इवेंट ही नहीं जीता सकते उनके कोच होने का क्या फायदा। कुछ फैंस ने तो यहां तक कह डाला कि अब शास्त्री को हटाकर राहुल द्रविड़ को टीम का नया हेड कोच बना देना चाहिए।







