भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज ने की बालकनी से छलांग लगाकर आत्महत्या

David Johnson, once clocked 157.8 km/h during the Test match against Australia, passed away in Bengaluru at age of 52.— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 20, 2024
He played two tests for India in 1996.
Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 20, 2024
Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones.
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 20, 2024
Rest in peace, former Indian cricketer David Johnson ????️#India #Cricket #DavidJohnson
— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) June 20, 2024
Very sad to hear about David Johnson’s passing. Condolences to his family.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 20, 2024