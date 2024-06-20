Select Your Language

भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज ने की बालकनी से छलांग लगाकर आत्महत्या

WD Sports Desk

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 20 जून 2024 (17:53 IST)
David Johnson

David Johnson Suicide :  भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज डेविड जॉनसन की अपने अपार्टमेंट की चौथी मंजिल की बालकनी से गिरने के कारण मौत हो गई। कर्नाटक राज्य क्रिकेट संघ (केएससीए) के एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी।
 
वह 52 वर्ष के थे और उनके परिवार में पत्नी और दो बच्चे हैं। जॉनसन अपने घर के पास में ही क्रिकेट अकादमी चला रहे थे लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से अस्वस्थ थे।
 
केएससीए के अधिकारी ने पीटीआई से कहा,‘‘हमें बताया गया कि वह अपने अपार्टमेंट की चौथी मंजिल से गिर गए थे। उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। ’’
 
जॉनसन ने भारत की तरफ से दो टेस्ट मैच खेले। उन्होंने कुल 39 प्रथम श्रेणी (First Class) मैच खेले। वह कर्नाटक की उस मजबूत गेंदबाजी इकाई का हिस्सा थे जिसमें अनिल कुंबले, जवागल श्रीनाथ, वेंकटेश प्रसाद और डोडा गणेश शामिल थे।
 
भारत के पूर्व गेंदबाज और जॉनसन के लंबे समय तक साथी रहे गणेश ने कहा,‘‘यह बेहद दुखद खबर है क्योंकि हम टेनिस क्रिकेट के दिनों से ही एक क्लब जय कर्नाटक की तरफ से खेला करते थे।’’

उन्होंने कहा,‘‘इसके बाद हम राज्य और देश के लिए भी साथ में खेले। कर्नाटक का यह गेंदबाजी आक्रमण लंबे समय तक भारतीय गेंदबाजी आक्रमण दे रहा। असल में एक समय राहुल द्रविड़ सहित कर्नाटक के छह खिलाड़ी भारतीय टीम का हिस्सा थे। मुझे नहीं लगता कि किसी अन्य राज्य के नाम पर यह उपलब्धि होगी।’’
 
दिग्गज लेकर स्पिनर अनिल कुंबले ने भी जॉनसन के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया।
 
कुंबले ने X (पूर्व Twitter) पर पोस्ट किया,‘‘क्रिकेट के दिनों के मेरे साथी डेविड जॉनसन के निधन से बेहद दुखी हूं। उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। बेनी तुम बहुत जल्दी चले गए।’’
 
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह ने भी जॉनसन के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की।
 
Jay Shah ने एक्स पर लिखा,‘‘पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज डेविड जॉनसन के परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। खेल में उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।’’(भाषा)


