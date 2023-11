6 साल बाद गौतम गंभीर की KKR में वापसी

KKR TEAM OWNER SHAHRUKH KHAN ON GAUTAM GAMBHIR REJOINING THE FRANCHISE



- "Gambhir has always been part of our FAMILY. He was sorely MISSED. Gautam instilling the never-say-die spirit and sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic in Team KKR with new avatar as MENTOR". pic.twitter.com/XH8b6rtSW5