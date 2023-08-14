'यह हार Unique है', बतौर कप्तान पहली T20I सीरीज हारे हार्दिक पांड्या तो फैंस ने किया ट्रोल

Leaked interview of Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/sRfZ67Kd5z— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 7, 2023
Doesn't matter if we win the series or not. One thing is clear.
Hardik Pandya doesn't deserve to be captain of Indian team. pic.twitter.com/MidZBwKtxR— ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) August 13, 2023
Seriously big hate for Hardik Pandya #IndvsWi
He will bowl first over
He will do his complete overs
Not completing overs of main bowlers
Not giving strike to youngster for completing their 50
L Captain without Coach Nehra pic.twitter.com/m8IZvTqs9d
— K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) August 13, 2023
Aakash Chopra in Commentary :
"Still No one can understand the captaincy of Hardik pandya, what he is trying to do. In Ipl he looks good as captain because he has Ashish Nehra at boundary rope but here for india he looked completely clueless till now"
Overrated mug exposed pic.twitter.com/BHjkWwsg4S
— Sonu (@KLR__1) August 13, 2023
Hardik Pandya in Today's Match:
14(18) 77.78 while Batting.
3-32 economy of 10.67 in 3 overs while Bowling.
0 Performance and Full of Attitude and arrogance!
He is the main CULPRIT for today's Loss!#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/VmQ2NtwAPi
— (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 13, 2023भारतीय कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पांचवें और अंतिम टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैच में हार के लिए खुद को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए स्वीकार किया कि उनकी धीमी बल्लेबाजी टर्निंग प्वाइंट साबित हुई जिसके कारण टीम अंतिम 10 ओवरों में लय खो बैठी।वेस्टइंडीज ने आठ विकेट से यह मैच जीतकर श्रृंखला 3-2 से अपने नाम की। यह पंड्या की अगुवाई में पहला अवसर है जबकि भारत ने सबसे छोटे प्रारूप में द्विपक्षीय श्रृंखला गंवाई।बतौर कप्तान हार्दिक की यह टी-20 में 5वीं हार है जिसमें से 1-1 हार न्यूजीलैंड और श्रीलंका के विरुद्ध आई हैं।
Who Said Hardik Pandya Can't Play Test Cricket ! ! !
BCCI mistakenly made Hardik Pandya captain in T20 instead of Test Cricket
Great innings by captain ...
(loaded with overconfidence & Fake attitude) #INDvsWI #T20 #HardikPandya #sanjusamson #BCCI pic.twitter.com/sMfxIqLv51
— Agnibha Ganguly (@AgnibhaGanguly1) August 13, 2023पंड्या ने 18 गेंदों पर 14 रन बनाए वहीं गेंदबाजी में वह बहुत महंगे साबित हुए और 3 ओवर में 32 रन दे डाले। उन्होंने मैच के बाद कहा,‘‘ हमने अंतिम 10 ओवरों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं किया। जब मैं बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरा तो मैंने क्रीज पर पांव जमाने में समय लिया और फिर अंत तक नहीं टिका रहा। मैं फायदा नहीं उठा पाया।’’