‘अंग दान करें, जीवन बचाएं’ अभियान के समर्थन में बांह में हरी पट्टी बांधकर खेल रहे भारत और इंग्लैंड

हमें फॉलो करें ‘अंग दान करें, जीवन बचाएं’ अभियान के समर्थन में बांह में हरी पट्टी बांधकर खेल रहे भारत और इंग्लैंड

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 12 फ़रवरी 2025 (16:42 IST)
Donate Organs, Save Lives campaign BCCI : भारत और इंग्लैंड की क्रिकेट टीमें भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) की ‘अंग दान करें, जीवन बचाएं’ पहल का समर्थन करने के लिए बुधवार को यहां तीसरे और अंतिम एकदिवसीय मैच में बांह पर हरे रंग की पट्टी बांधकर मैदान पर उतरीं। बीसीसीआई ने यहां नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Stadium) में मैच शुरू होने के बाद एक बयान में यह जानकारी दी।

बीसीसीआई ने विज्ञप्ति में कहा, ‘‘दोनों टीम बीसीसीआई की पहल ‘अंग दान करें, जीवन बचाएं’ का समर्थन करने के लिए बांह पर हरे रंग की पट्टी पहनकर खेल रही हैं। इस पहल की अगुवाई आईसीसी के चेयरमैन जय शाह कर रहे हैं।’’

इस पहल की घोषणा आईसीसी के चेयरमैन और बीसीसीआई के पूर्व सचिव शाह ने सोमवार को की। शाह ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच 12 फरवरी को अहमदाबाद में होने वाले तीसरे एकदिवसीय के दौरान हमें एक जागरूकता पहल - अंग दान करें, जीवन बचाएं- शुरू करने पर गर्व है।’’

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘खेल में प्रेरित करने, एकजुट करने और मैदान के बाहर भी स्थायी प्रभाव पैदा करने की शक्ति है। इस पहल के माध्यम से हम सभी से सबसे बड़ा उपहार देने की दिशा में एक कदम उठाने का आग्रह करते हैं - जीवन का उपहार।’’
 
शाह ने लिखा, ‘‘एक प्रतिज्ञा, एक निर्णय, कई लोगों की जान बचा सकता है। चलिए एक साथ आएं और बदलाव लाएं!’’
 
इस पहल का समर्थन कई भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने किया जिनमें विराट कोहली और उप कप्तान शुभमन गिल भी शामिल हैं।

कोहली ने बीसीसीआई द्वारा साझा किए गए एक वीडियो में कहा, ‘‘सबसे बड़ा शतक बनाएं। आपके अंग दूसरों को आपके जीवनकाल के बाद भी जीने में मदद कर सकते हैं। एक अंग दाता के रूप में पंजीकरण करें और हर जीवन को महत्वपूर्ण बनाएं।’’
 
गिल ने कहा, ‘‘जीवन के कप्तान बनें। जिस तरह एक कप्तान टीम को जीत की ओर ले जाता है, उसी तरह आप अपने अंगों को दान करने का संकल्प लेकर किसी को जीवन दे सकते हैं।’’
 
इस पहल का समर्थन करने वाले अन्य भारतीय क्रिकेटर बल्लेबाज श्रेयस अय्यर और केएल राहुल थे।

अय्यर ने कहा, ‘‘एक अंग दाता आठ लोगों की जान बचा सकता है। आज ही प्रतिज्ञा करें और मानवता के लिए छक्का लगाएं।’’
 
राहुल ने कहा, ‘‘सबसे बड़ा विजयी शॉट खेलें। अपने अंग दान करने का आपका फैसला किसी के जीवन में मैच जीतने वाला पल हो सकता है। मैदान के बाहर भी हीरो बनें।’’ (भाषा) 
 

