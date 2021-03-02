भारतीय कोच रवि शास्त्री ने लगवाया कोरोनावायरस का वैक्सीन, ट्विटर पर मिले ऐसे रिप्लाय

As part of the second phase of India's vaccination drive, Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad administers the first dose of COVID Vaccine to Ravi Shastri, Indian Cricket Head Coach.#RaviShastri #COVID19Vaccination @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/K67v7ayQor— HospitalsApollo (@HospitalsApollo) March 2, 2021
Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic.— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021
Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF
