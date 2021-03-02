Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

भारतीय कोच रवि शास्त्री ने लगवाया कोरोनावायरस का वैक्सीन, ट्विटर पर मिले ऐसे रिप्लाय

webdunia
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
share
मंगलवार, 2 मार्च 2021 (15:35 IST)
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री ने मंगलवार को अहमदाबाद में कोरोना वैक्सीन का पहला डोस लगवा लिया है। गौरतलब है कि भारत और इंग्लैंड सीरीज का अंतिम मैच अहमदाबाद में ही खेला जाना है।
 
वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद कोच रवि शास्त्री ने मेडिकल स्टाफ, डॉक्टरों, वैज्ञानिकों को कोरोनो संक्रमण की विषम परिस्थितियों में भी भारत को सुदृढ़ करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया। 
 
अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से रवि शास्त्री ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने अपना फोटो अपलोड कर कैप्शन में लिखा - मुझे कोविड का पहला वैक्सीन लग गया है। कोरोना वायरस के कठिन दौर में भी वैज्ञानिकों और डॉक्टरों ने भारत की सशक्त स्थिती सुनिश्चित की इसके लिए उनको धन्यवाद। 
 
कोविड वैक्सीनेशन की प्रक्रिया में अपोलो हॉस्पिटल की कांताबेन और उनकी टीम का पेशेवर रवैया काबिल ए तारीफ रहा।
भारतीय कोच रवि शास्त्री क्रिकेट जगत से पहले ऐसे व्यक्ति बन गए हैं जिन्होंने कोरोना वैक्सीन का पहला डोस लिया। हालांकि वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद भी उनके चाहने वालों ने ट्विटर पर उनकी चुटकी ली। 
ट्विटर पर कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स आए जिसे देख रवि शास्त्री को शायद उतनी खुशी न हो। रवी शास्त्री अक्सर ट्विटर पर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर रहते हैं। वैक्सीन लगवाने जैसा काम करने के बावजूद भी उन पर फनी ट्वीट्स की बौछार हो गई। 
 
 
गौरतलब है कि रवि शास्त्री की कोचिंग के दौरान टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में और इंग्लैंड से हुई सीरीज में 0-1 से वापसी की है। टीम को वह आईसीसी विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप पर लाने की दहलीज पर खड़े हैं। भारतीय टीम अगर अंतिम टेस्ट नहीं हारी तो यह संभव हो जाएगा। फिलहाल टीम इंडिया टेस्ट सीरीज में 2-1 से आगे है।
 
इसके बावजूद भी जब टीम का बुरा दौर होता है तो रवि शास्त्री ही पहले व्यक्ति होते हैं जिनका सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्टमॉर्टम होता है, लेकिन जब टीम उनकी कोचिंग में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करती है तो रवि शास्त्री को वह वाहवाही नहीं मिलती जिसके वह हकदार है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

Share this Story:
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

webdunia
#SachinUnacademyFilm: सचिन का यह वीडियो बताता है कि असफलता के बाद ही सफलता कदम चूमती है

प्रचलित

webdunia

इंग्लैंड का लेफ्ट आर्म स्पिनर चौथे टेस्ट में अक्षर और अश्विन से सीखेगा गेंदबाजी के गुर

webdunia

पूर्व कोच आर्थर ने कहा, आमिर ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट छोड़ने की योजना की जानकारी दी थी

webdunia

अश्विन को लेकर असमंजस!

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos