Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

T20I World Cup में भारतीय कंपनी Amul होगी इन दो टीमों की स्पॉन्सर

हमें फॉलो करें T20I World Cup में भारतीय कंपनी Amul होगी इन दो टीमों की स्पॉन्सर

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 2 मई 2024 (17:54 IST)
भारतीय दुग्ध उत्पाद निर्माता अमूल जून में टी20 विश्व कप के दौरान संयुक्त राष्ट्र अमेरिका और दक्षिण अफ्रीका टीम का प्रायोजक होगा । दोनों टीमों के क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने बृहस्पतिवार को यह ऐलान किया।अमेरिका एक जून से हो रहे टूर्नामेंट में सह मेजबान के तौर पर पदार्पण करेगा। टूर्नामेंट में सेमीफाइनल और फाइनल समेत कई मुकाबले वेस्टइंडीज में होंगे।

विश्व कप का पहला मैच एक जून को अमेरिका और कनाडा के बीच होगा।अमूल पहले भी नीदरलेंड, दक्षिण अफ्रीका और अफगानिस्तान का प्रायोजक रह चुका है। अमूल दूध अब अमेरिका में भी बेचा जाता है।
अमूल के प्रबंध निदेशक जयेन मेहता ने एक बयान में कहा ,‘‘ अमूल दूध की गुणवत्ता से अमेरिकी क्रिकेट टीम दुनिया भर में दिल जीत सकेगी। हम टीम को आगामी टी20 विश्व कप के लिये शुभकामना देते हैं।’’

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के प्रायोजन के बारे में उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ अमूल 2019 वनडे श्रृंखला और 2023 वनडे विश्व कप से दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम से जुड़ा है। इस साझेदारी को आगे बढाने में हमें गर्व हो रहा है । हम उन्हें टी20 विश्व कप के लिये शुभकामना देते हैं।’’दक्षिण अफ्रीका को तीन जून को श्रीलंका से पहला मैच खेलना है।(भाषा)

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

विराट कोहली के आलोचकों को RCB के एबी ने लताड़ा, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos