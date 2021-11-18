न्यूजीलैंड के राचिन रविंद्र के माता पिता है सचिन और राहुल के फैन, इस कारण मिलाकर रखा नाम

New Zealand player Rachin Ravindra was named after RAhul Dravid and SaCHIN Tendulkar. His parents are big fans of the two Indian greats.@sportsnews pic.twitter.com/fVZVnUeOz8— Usman (@Usmn07) November 17, 2021
Young Aashish Nehra #Rachinravindra#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YVMLhAXrHF
— D_O_A (@Doa57211842A) November 17, 2021
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand who is named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar is playing a match against India which is coached by Rahul David!
Rachin ravindra looks like akshay kumar from action replay.hope his career will be big success unlike the film #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/K0M8NnZUFI— The Tragic Hero (@TheTragicHero1) November 17, 2021
Rachin ravindra born to indio New Zealand couple a Banglorean.
Rahul Dravid— SaiCricfan (@SaiKris75286313) November 17, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar
Guest Entry : Ravindra jadeja #NZvsIND