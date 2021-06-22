WTC फाइनल: अच्छे प्रदर्शन के बाद भी सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुई भारतीय टीम

The last partnerships have been pretty handy for New Zealand. India needs to wrap up the tail soon.— Samyak Jain (@samyakjain__) June 22, 2021
Personal opinion: New Zealand's tail enders are better than that of India#WTC2021 #Cricket #WTCFinals
— INDNcricinfo (@INDN_cricinfo) June 22, 2021
The big difference in the #WTCFinal2021
India's last four wickets : 35 runs— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 22, 2021
NZ's last four wickets : 87 runs
Our tail and than newzealand's tail
— (@itsmegur_) June 22, 2021
New Zealand's lower-order proves to be the difference yet again, they have managed to get closer and closer to India's total. Wonder when India will be able to find someone to clean up the lower-order/tail #cricket #IndvNZ #WTC21final #WTC21
— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) June 22, 2021
Whatever the Lead New Zealand will take is all on Bumrah's Shoulders...can't even take tail Ender's wicket Mann #NZvIND #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #WTCFinal2021— Vishal (@desspicable_mee) June 22, 2021