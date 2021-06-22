Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

WTC फाइनल: अच्छे प्रदर्शन के बाद भी सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुई भारतीय टीम

webdunia
मंगलवार, 22 जून 2021 (21:28 IST)
भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच जारी डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल के पांचवें दिन के खेल में बहुत ही जोरदार खेल देखने को मिला। भारतीय टीम ने जोरदार वापसी करते हुए न्यूजीलैंड की पारी को समेटने का काम किया। टीम के लिए मोहम्मद शमी ने अपनी गेंदबाजी से सभी को खासा प्रभावित किया। शमी ने पहले और दूसरे सत्र में दो-दो विकेट चटका कर कीवी टीम की कमर तोड़ दी।  

न्यूजीलैंड पहली पारी में 249 रनों पर ऑलआउट हुई और सिर्फ 32 रनों की बढ़त बना सकी। एक समय न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 162/6 था और ऐसा लग रहा था कि टीम 200 का स्कोर भी पार नहीं कर पाएगी, लेकिन बाकी के चार विकेट हासिल करने के लिए भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने 87 रन खर्च कर दिए।

बस फिर क्या था, टीम इंडिया के गेंदबाजों की सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोलिंग देखने को मिली।





 

वैसे जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि, यह कोई पहला मौका नहीं रहा जब भारतीय गेंदबाज पूछल्ले बल्लेबाजों के सामने बेबस नजर आए हो। पहले भी कई बार हमारे गेंदबाजों को ऐसे ही आखिरी के विकेट के चटकाने के लिए संघर्ष करते देखा गया है।


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

टोक्यो ओलम्पिक के लिए भारतीय हॉकी टीम के कप्तान बने मनप्रीत

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos