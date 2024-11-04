सचिन से लेकर सहवाग तक यह पूर्व दिग्गज भड़के टीम इंडिया पर

जीत के लिए 147 रन का पीछा करते हुए भारतीय टीम महज 29.1 ओवर में 121 रन पर आउट हो गयी। दूसरी पारी में सिर्फ ऋषभ पंत (64) से बल्ले से कुछ कमाल कर सके। उन्होंने पहली पारी में भी अर्धशतक जड़ने के साथ शुभमन गिल (90) के साथ शानदार साझेदारी कर टीम को मुश्किल स्थिति से बाहर निकाला था।
Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow, and it calls for introspection.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2024
Was it lack of preparation, was it poor shot selection, or was it lack of match practice? @ShubmanGill showed resilience in the first innings, and @RishabhPant17 was brilliant in both innings— his… pic.twitter.com/8f1WifI5Hd
स्पिन खेलने की भारतीय बल्लेबाजों की नाकामी का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि न्यूजीलैंड के स्पिनरों ने श्रृंखला में 57 में से 37 विकेट झटके वह भी तब पहले टेस्ट को तेज गेंदबाजों की मददगार पिच पर खेला गया था।वामहस्त स्पिनर मिचेल सैंटनर ने पुणे में दूसरे टेस्ट में 13 जबकि मुंबई में तीसरे टेस्ट में एजाज पटेल ने 11 विकेट लिये।
Turning pitches becoming ur own enemy #INDvsNZTEST Congratulations NZ you outplayed us. Been saying from many years . Team India needs to play on better pitches. These turning pitches making every batsman look very ordinary .— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 3, 2024
Earlier generations batsman’s never played on these kind of tracks . These tracks are prepared for 2/3 day test matches . You Don’t need Murli, Warne or saqi on these pitches to get the teams out. Anyone can get anyone out https://t.co/xJynSAfDqS
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 3, 2024उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘पिछली पीढ़ियों के बल्लेबाज इस तरह की पिचों पर कभी नहीं खेले। ये पिचें दो-तीन दिनों के टेस्ट मैचों के लिए तैयार किए गए हैं। टीमों को आउट करने के लिए आपको इन पिचों पर मुरली, वॉर्न या सकलैन की जरूरत नहीं है। कोई भी किसी को भी आउट कर सकता है।’’
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने लिखा, ‘‘ भारत में जीतना अविश्वसनीय है लेकिन क्लीन स्वीप करना उल्लेखनीय है। यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी टेस्ट श्रृंखला जीत होगी। भारत के पास अब बल्लेबाजों का ऐसा समूह है जो स्पिन के खिलाफ अधिकांश टीमों की तरह संघर्ष करता है।’’
Had a solid conversation with @iamyusufpathan bhai yesterday. He made a valid point about domestic cricket – we’re either playing on grassy pitches or flat tracks, but rarely on turning surfaces anymore. Plus, top players aren’t playing domestic cricket. This could hurt us in the…— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 3, 2024
To win in India is incredible but to deliver a clean sweep is remarkable … has to be the greatest ever Test series victory … India now have a group of Batters that struggle like most teams against Spin … #INDWvNZW
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2024वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज इयान बिशप ने लिखा, ‘‘ न्यूजीलैंड की अद्भुत जीत। 60 लाख से कम की आबादी वाला देश। दिग्गज केन विलियमसन के बिना उन्होंने एक अविश्वसनीय जीत हासिल की है। पुरुष और महिला (टी20 विश्व कप चैम्पियन) दोनों टीमों के लिए पिछले कुछ सप्ताह ऐतिहासिक और गौरवपूर्ण रहे हैं।’’ (भाषा)
Amazing from New Zealand. A population of less than 6 million. No Kane Williamson. They have conquered an unenviable task, and both men’s and women’s teams have had an historic and proud few weeks.
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 3, 2024