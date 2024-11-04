Select Your Language

सचिन से लेकर सहवाग तक यह पूर्व दिग्गज भड़के टीम इंडिया पर

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ शर्मनाक हार पर तेंदुलकर ने आत्मनिरीक्षण की मांग की

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 4 नवंबर 2024 (13:10 IST)
भारतीय टीम का तीन मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 0-3 से सूपड़ा साफ होने से स्तब्ध सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग और हरभजन सिंह जैसे  पूर्व दिग्गजों ने टीम से ‘आत्मनिरीक्षण’ का आह्वान करते हुए  टेस्ट प्रारूप में ‘अनावश्यक प्रयोग’ बंद करने और बेहतर पिचों पर खेलना शुरू करने का आग्रह किया।

श्रीलंका से 0-2 की हार के बाद यहां पहुंची न्यूजीलैंड टीम के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट में 25 रन से हार झेलने के बाद भारत को पहली बार घरेलू मैदान कम से कम तीन मैचों की श्रृंखला में सूपड़ा साफ वाली हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

तेंदुलकर ने ‘एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘घरेलू श्रृंखला में 0-3 की हार को पचा पाना मुश्किल है और इससे टीम को आत्मनिरीक्षण की जरूरत है। क्या यह तैयारी की कमी थी, क्या यह खराब शॉट चयन था या यह मैच अभ्यास की कमी थी?’’
जीत के लिए 147 रन का पीछा करते हुए भारतीय टीम महज 29.1 ओवर में 121 रन पर आउट हो गयी। दूसरी पारी में सिर्फ ऋषभ पंत (64) से बल्ले से कुछ कमाल कर सके। उन्होंने पहली पारी में भी अर्धशतक जड़ने के साथ शुभमन गिल (90) के साथ शानदार साझेदारी कर टीम को मुश्किल स्थिति से बाहर निकाला था।

तेंदुलकर ने कहा, ‘‘ शुभमन गिल ने पहली पारी में जज्बा दिखाया और पंत दोनों पारियों में शानदार थे। उनकी शानदार फुटवर्क के सामने चुनौतीपूर्ण पिच भी बल्लेबाजी के लिए आसान दिख रही थी।’’

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को स्पिनरों के खिलाफ अपने खेल के स्तर को ऊंचा करने की सलाह देते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, ‘‘ मेरे लिए समर्थक के रूप में टीम का समर्थन करना अनिवार्य है लेकिन यह हमारी टीम का बहुत ही खराब प्रदर्शन रहा है। निश्चित रूप से स्पिन को खेलने के कौशल में सुधार करने की जरूरत है। कुछ प्रयोग छोटे प्रारूप में अच्छे लगते है लेकिन टेस्ट क्रिकेट में उनका अनावश्यक प्रयोग वास्तव में खराब था।’’

इस पूर्व आक्रामक बल्लेबाज ने कहा, ‘‘टॉम लैथम और न्यूजीलैंड की टीम को वह करने के लिए बधाई जो भारत आने वाली हर टीम के लिए एक सपना है और कोई अन्य इस तरह से जीत नहीं सका।’’
स्पिन खेलने की भारतीय बल्लेबाजों की नाकामी का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि न्यूजीलैंड के स्पिनरों ने श्रृंखला में 57 में से 37 विकेट झटके वह भी तब पहले टेस्ट को तेज गेंदबाजों की मददगार पिच पर खेला गया था।वामहस्त स्पिनर मिचेल सैंटनर ने पुणे में दूसरे टेस्ट में 13 जबकि मुंबई में तीसरे टेस्ट में एजाज पटेल ने 11 विकेट लिये।

भारत के पूर्व ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा कि इस तरह की पिचों पर ‘कोई भी किसी को भी आउट कर सकता है’ और टीमों को विकेट लेने के लिए मुथैया मुरलीधरन, शेन वार्न या सकलैन मुश्ताक जैसे दिग्गजों की जरूरत नहीं है।

हरभजन ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘ टर्निंग पिचें आपकी खुद की दुश्मन बन रही हैं। बधाई हो न्यूजीलैंड आपने हमें पछाड़ दिया। कई सालों से कह रहा हूं कि भारतीय टीम को बेहतर पिचों पर खेलने की जरूरत है। ये टर्निंग पिचें हर बल्लेबाज को बहुत साधारण बनाती हैं।’’
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘पिछली पीढ़ियों के बल्लेबाज इस तरह की पिचों पर कभी नहीं खेले। ये पिचें दो-तीन दिनों के टेस्ट मैचों के लिए तैयार किए गए हैं। टीमों को आउट करने के लिए आपको इन पिचों पर मुरली, वॉर्न या सकलैन की जरूरत नहीं है। कोई भी किसी को भी आउट कर सकता है।’’

पूर्व हरफनमौला इरफान पठान ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, ‘‘ कल ही भाई यूसुफ से इस मुद्दे पर बातचीत हुई। उन्होंने घरेलू क्रिकेट के बारे कहा कि हम या तो घास वाली पिचों पर या सपाट ट्रैक पर खेल रहे हैं। हमने घरेलू मैचों की स्पिनरों की मददगार पिचों पर खेलना लगभग बंद कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही हमारे शीर्ष खिलाड़ी घरेलू क्रिकेट नहीं खेल रहे हैं। इससे हमें लंबे समय में नुकसान हो सकता है।’’
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने लिखा, ‘‘ भारत में जीतना अविश्वसनीय है लेकिन क्लीन स्वीप करना उल्लेखनीय है। यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी टेस्ट श्रृंखला जीत होगी। भारत के पास अब बल्लेबाजों का ऐसा समूह है जो स्पिन के खिलाफ अधिकांश टीमों की तरह संघर्ष करता है।’’
वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज इयान बिशप ने लिखा, ‘‘ न्यूजीलैंड की अद्भुत जीत। 60 लाख से कम की आबादी वाला देश। दिग्गज केन विलियमसन के बिना उन्होंने एक अविश्वसनीय जीत हासिल की है। पुरुष और महिला (टी20 विश्व कप चैम्पियन) दोनों टीमों के लिए पिछले कुछ सप्ताह ऐतिहासिक और गौरवपूर्ण रहे हैं।’’ (भाषा)



