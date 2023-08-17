Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

'अरे ये तो एकदम छपरी लग रहा है' Ishan Kishan का नया रूप देख भड़के fans, सोशल मीडिया पर किया जम कर ट्रोल

, गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2023 (13:19 IST)
Image Source : Ishan Kishan Instagram

Ishan Kishan New Hair Style : भारतीय बल्लेबाज/विकेटकीपर ईशान किशन (Ishan Kishan) हमेशा अपने प्रदर्शन को लेकर खबरों में रहते हैं लेकिन इस बार वह अलग कारणों से सुर्ख़ियों में बने हुए हैं और Social Media पर खूब ट्रोल किए जा रहे हैं।

बुधवार, 16 अगस्त को ईशान किशन ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट (Ishan Kishan Instagram Post) पर अपने नए Hair Style की फोटो पोस्ट की जो कुछ लोगों को अच्छी लगी और कुछ ने उन्हें बुरी तरह ट्रोल किया। Memes में किसी ने उनकी तुलना Hardik Pandya से की तो किसी ने Ranchi के ही MS Dhoni से की और कई ने तो उन्हें 'छपरी' बुलाकर भी उनके 'New Look' का मज़ाक उड़ाया।  
 
Ishan Kishan, Social Media पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। उनकी और Shubman Gill की केमिस्ट्री लोगों को बेहद पसंद है लेकिन इस बार ईशान का नया लुक लोगों को बिलकुल भी पसंद नहीं आया और लोगों ने उन्हें जम कर ट्रोल किया। कुछ ने कहा कि उन्होंने धोनी की स्टाइल कॉपी करने की कोशिश की है लेकिन रिजल्ट अच्छा नहीं निकला। 

