साउथ अफ्रीका ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में कोच से ही करवा ली फील्डिंग, मिली आयरलैंड से हार [VIDEO]

#Ireland : 284/9 (50 ov)#SouthAfrica : 215 (461 ov)

Ireland won by 69 runs & South Africa won the 3 match series 2-1

Player of the match : Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Player of the series : Lizaad Williams (SouthAfrica)

3rdODI #SAvIRE pic.twitter.com/cE2hjP6W4e