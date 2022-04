टेस्ट क्रिकेट का हिस्सा बने बिना दूसरे सबसे ज़्यादा वनडे और टी20 खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं कीरोन पोलार्ड

We're going to miss you in Maroon @KieronPollard55



Thank you for your stellar contribution to West Indies cricket. On behalf of all of us, WI Salute You!



- 224 Matches

- 4275 runs

- 3 hundreds & 19 Half Centuries

- 97 wickets

- 106 catches#ThankYouNumber55 #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/KelSMYogak