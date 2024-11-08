के एल और अभिमन्यु दोनों फ्लॉप, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ कौन होगा ओपनर? देखें राहुल का रिकॉर्ड

Said it before with KL Rahul, something doesn't seem right mentally.— CricBlog (@cric_blog) November 8, 2024
Time away from the spotlight might help, not sure.
#AUSvIND
KL or Abhimanyu, who should open against Australia alongside Jaiswal in the first test? They may opt for Rishabh or Dhruv as a special batter. KL was sent to face Australia A but failed miserably and so did Abhimanyu.

Note : Rohit might miss the Perth Test
#indvsaus
Note : Rohit might miss the Perth Test#indvsaus— Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) November 7, 2024
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's replacements in future when they faced Australia A bowlers-

Easwaran 0 & 17
Easwaran 0 & 17— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 8, 2024
KL Rahul 4 & 10
Sai Sudarshan 0 & 3
Ruturaj Gaikwad 4 & 11
KL Rahul Me
downfall since 19th November pic.twitter.com/fo2GFSUgXA
— soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) November 8, 2024
KL Rahul has played in three different positions across nine matches since the start of 2023
Could this be the reason behind his dip in form in the longest format of the game? ???? #KLRahul #India #Tests #Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/Tez8kqKwb8
Abhimanyu Easwaran had another failure in Australia.He is yet to cross the 20 run mark in the last 4 innings.He also seems to be another domestic bullies like Sarfaraz Khan.This is not an encouraging sign for India team and future.
K.L Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are doing every possible
Thing to include Dhruv Jurel in the team...#INDvAUS
pic.twitter.com/XiWOBeFdS0
— Rohit Baliyan (@rohit_balyan) November 8, 2024
India A in serious trouble at the MCG, struggling at 5 for 56
- Abhimanyu Easwaran: 17(31)
- KL Rahul: 10(44)
- Sai Sudharsan: 3(8)
- Ruturaj Gaikwad: 11(20)
- Devdutt Padikkal: 1(19)#AUSvIND #ruturajgaikwad #klrahul #devduttpadikkal #SaiSudharsan #indiancricket pic.twitter.com/DQq1WHf3as
— Sportz Point (@sportz_point) November 8, 2024