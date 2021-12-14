विराट और रोहित के बीच तकरार से इस खिलाड़ी को होगा फायदा, बन सकता है भविष्य का कप्तान

पूर्व कप्तान अजहरुद्दीन ने भी उठाए सवाल
Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 14, 2021
Sourav Ganguly was removed from his Captaincy & also ousted from the team due to his poor form.— Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) December 14, 2021
He didn't sit back whining over it. He worked his way through again, got his form back & made an epic comeback.
Maybe, Virat can take a cue from him instead of acting like a baby.
-Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly, Yuvraj had no issues to play under Dhoni.
-Dhoni and Rohit had no problem playing under Kohli.— Sumit (@_RKSumit) December 14, 2021
Only King Kohli has a problem to play under someone other than him as Captain.
This is the same Virat Kohli, when IPL has to be played for money, then no personal work comes in the middle, but when one has to play for the country, then some personal work always comes in the middle.
— Asmodeus (@Asmodeus0410) December 14, 2021
So Kohli is skipping ODI series against South Africa, Said it before, the kind of attitude and arrogance Virat Kohli has, it would be tough for him to be in team once his captaincy is gone. Not everyone is Sachin who played as a player for more than 13yrs after captaincy.
— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 14, 2021
No cricketer in past has lost so much respect as fast as Virat Kohli
— Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) December 14, 2021