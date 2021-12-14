Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

विराट और रोहित के बीच तकरार से इस खिलाड़ी को होगा फायदा, बन सकता है भविष्य का कप्तान

webdunia
मंगलवार, 14 दिसंबर 2021 (16:12 IST)
जैसे ही मीडिया में यह खबर सामने आयी कि विराट कोहली ने निजी कारणों का हवाला देकर खुद को दक्षिण अफ्रीका से होने वाली वनडे सीरीज से बाहर कर दिया है, वैसे ही सोशल मीडिया पर यह कयास लगाने शुरु हो गए कि विराट कोहली रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में नहीं खेलना चाहते।

एक अंग्रेजी अखबार के हवाले से आयी खबर के मुताबिक विराट कोहली ने बीसीसीआई को पहले से ही निजी कारणों का हवाला देकर इस वनडे सीरीज से अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है।

वनडे सीरीज के दौरान विराट कोहली की बेटी का पहला जन्मदिन आने वाला है संभवत वह इस सीरीज से बाहर होने का फैसला कर चुके हैं।

क्या एक दूसरे की कप्तानी में नहीं खेलना चाहते विराट और रोहित

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर एक बड़ी ही दिलचस्प बात होने वाली है। हैमस्ट्रिंग में चोट के कारण रोहित शर्मा टेस्ट सीरीज से कल ही बाहर हुए हैं। गौरतलब है कि टीम की टेस्ट की कमान विराट कोहली के हाथों में है। वहीं अगर यह खबर सत्य है तो विराट कोहली वनडे टीम से अपना नाम वापस लेंगे जिसके नवनियुक्त कप्तान रोहित शर्मा है।
webdunia

ऐसे में यह सवाल उठता है कि कहीं ऐसा तो नहीं कि दोनों ही एक दूसरे की कप्तानी में नहीं खेलना चाहते हों। खासकर विराट कोहली क्योंकि वह एक अलग मिजाज के खिलाड़ी है और रोहित शर्मा तो सिर्फ चोट के कारण टेस्ट सीरीज से बाहर हुए हैं।
पूर्व कप्तान अजहरुद्दीन ने भी उठाए सवाल

भारतीय क्रिकेट के पूर्व कप्तान अजहरुद्दीन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि किसी सीरीज से आराम लेने में कोई बुराई नहीं है लेकिन यह जिस समय पर फैसला हुआ है इस फैसले की टाइमिंग पर सवाल जरूर उठेंगे। इससे कहीं ना कहीं दोनों ही खिलाड़ियों (विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा) के बीच दरार की बात पुख्ता होती है। अजहरुद्दीन के अलावा कई ट्विटर हैंडल्स ने कोहली के इस रवैये की आलोचना की।


क्या रोहित और कोहली की लड़ाई में होगा केएल राहुल का फायदा

ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली के बीच पनपी दरार का सीधा फायदा सलामी बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल का हो सकता है। रोहित शर्मा की उम्र 34 साल है वहीं विराट कोहली 33 साल के हैं। यह दोनों ही लंबे समय तक कप्तानी नहीं संभाल सकते हैं, चाहे प्रारूप कोई भी हो।

रोहित शर्मा को टी-20 विश्वकप 2022 और वनडे विश्वकप 2023 को ध्यान में रखकर टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी सौंपी है। संभवत 23 के विश्वकप के बाद टीम सफेद गेंद का कप्तान ढूंढेगा।

ऐसे में केएल राहुल का नाम रेस में सबसे आगे हो सकता है। वह लगभग तीनों फॉर्मेट में अच्छे फॉर्म में होते हैं। उन्हें आईपीएल में कप्तानी का अनुभव भी है।
webdunia

राहुल द्रविड़ और केएल राहुल में है तालमेल

केएल राहुल और कोच राहुल द्रविड़ में खासा अच्छा तालमेल है। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि दोनों में काफी समानताएं भी है। दोनों ही कर्नाटक से है। दोनों ने ही टेस्ट में पहले पदार्पण किया। इसके अलावा केएल राहुल को कुछ समय के लिए कप्तान विराट कोहली ने कीपिंग ग्लव्स थमाए थे। ऐसा ही राहुल द्रविड़ के साथ भी हुआ था जब सौरव गांगुली ने उन्हें वनडे विश्वकप 2003 तक कीपिंग करवाई थी।

हालांकि राहुल को कप्तान बनाने की बात द्रविड़ ने कभी सार्वजनिक रूप से नहीं की है। लेकिन अगर बोर्ड उनको कप्तान बनाने के बार में सोचती है तो द्रविड़ को कोई दिक्कत नहीं होगी।

बल्लेबाजी के कारण अंतिम ग्यारह में राहुल ने किया है स्थान पक्का

केएल राहुल अगर फिट है तो अंतिम ग्यारह में जरूर शामिल होंगे। खासकर वनडे और टी-20 में वह टॉप 10 बल्लेबाजों की रैंकिंग में शामिल है। केएल राहुल ने पिछले साल की 1 जनवरी से आज की तारीख में वनडे क्रिकेट में 2 शतक बनाए हैं।

इस दौरान 12 पारियों में उनका औसत 62 का है, जिससे वह 620 रन बना चुके हैं। 2 शतकों के अलावा केएल राहुल के बल्ले से 4 अर्धशतक भी निकले हैं। अगर राहुल ऐसे ही फॉर्म से आगे क्रिकेट खेलते हैं तो भविष्य में उनको कप्तानी सौंपी जा सकती है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
परफेक्ट जीवनसंगी की तलाश? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

वेस्टइंडीज को 63 रनों से हराकर टी-20 में अपना ही रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा पाक ने, दर्ज की साल की 18वीं जीत

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos