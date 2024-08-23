10 मिनट के अंदर संन्यास वापस, फेक निकली केएल राहुल के संन्यास की खबर

Some mindless humans spreading fake news that he riters!don't believe in such ridiculous news. He didn't announce anything yet so wait for the official announcement! please first check his insta story and stop spreading fake news. #klrahul— rahiyaforever_ (@rahiyaforever) August 22, 2024
This is real. This is fake pic.twitter.com/80WTexIUAv
KL Rahul announcement was about his upcoming project called METAMAN.( Looks like his clothing brand)#klrahul #delete pic.twitter.com/Tj4DMxgbO9
— Mr. unknown (@lonKul1256) August 22, 2024
#KLRahul #CricketUpdate
Real Fake pic.twitter.com/Dbnv3JDZuo
— (@Balvir02) August 23, 2024हालांकि कई फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर यह लिखा कि यह खबर गलत है और उनकी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी दरअसल किसी और बात की घोषणा के लिए थी। उस पोस्ट को संपादित कर यह अफवाह फैलाई गई।